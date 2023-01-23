HL investors crowd into Witan Investment Trust!





Image source: Getty Images Today I look at a lesser known trust in the UK stock market. But according to Hargreaves Lansdown, Witan Investment Trust (LSE:WTAN) was the third most bought stock on its platform last week. So what is Witan Investment Trust and should I consider it for my portfolio? What he does Witan is a long-established investment trust that aims to grow shareholder wealth and outperform the market through active investing. The company invests primarily in companies listed on a wide range of global stock markets. It was floated on the stock exchange in 1924 and is today a member of the FTSE250. Its portfolio is varied, with 13% in industry, 13% in finance, 11% in healthcare and 11% in defensive consumption. Other sectors are also well represented. However, real estate represents only 1% of the portfolio. Top holdings include GMO investment in climate change, Apax Global Alpha and Unilever. In addition to growth, the Witans portfolio also offers useful dividends, with a current yield of around 2.5%. Why is it popular? According to Hargreaves Lansdown, 3.75% of all shares purchased last week belonged to Witan Investment Trust. However, it should be noted that the stock does not appear among the most bought stocks in terms of value. This could therefore reflect the fact that Witan shares are not too expensive, at 2.22 per share. The stock hasn’t exactly made headlines lately, which is interesting given the surge in market activity. The firm recently appointed Shefaly Yogendra as a non-executive director, effective February 1. She is currently a member of the board of directors of JP Morgans American investment fund for small businesses. So why else could it be popular? Well, the trust, traditionally, has a reputation for beating the market with its multi-manager strategy. He’s a bit of a generalist, investing in stocks of all shapes and sizes. So, in this current and potentially confusing macroeconomic environment, investors might be drawn to Confidence and his impressive knack for picking the right stocks. The story continues It is certainly a tempting proposition. It is also trading at a 7.3% discount to its net asset value. Disadvantages Well, multi-manager funds often carry higher fees than single-manager funds. Witan charges 1.32%. By comparing, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trustwhich was the most traded security on the Hargreaves platform last week, carries a charge of 0.59%. Moreover, this growth-oriented trust has not performed exceptionally well in recent years. Its down 8% YoY, which isn’t entirely surprising as that’s the general direction of the market. But that’s down 3% over three years and only up 2.6% over five years. It should be noted that this still beats the index, at least in the UK. Over five years, the FTSE350 is down 0.68%. The longer term growth is more impressive, Witan is up around 100% over 10 years. This is slightly ahead of the index. Would I buy these stocks for my portfolio? Well, with the recent loads and growth challenges, I’m not buying. I have confidence in my own ability to choose individual actions. The post office Stock Market Spotlight: HL Investors Cram into Witan Investment Trust! appeared first on The Motley Fool United Kingdom. More reading James Fox holds positions at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Unilever Plc. The opinions expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and may therefore differ from the official recommendations we give in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. At The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide range of ideas makes us better investors. Motley Fool United Kingdom 2023

