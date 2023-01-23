S&P 500 heading for another dismal year, experts say

Some Wall Street watchers fear the S&P 500 is heading for another dismal performance in 2023.

The index suffered its worst loss since 2008 last year amid rising inflation and aggressive Fed policy.

Here are four persistent headwinds that could deal a serious blow to the S&P 500 in 2023.

The S&P 500 could be heading for another dismal year, analysts and Wall Street bankers say, warning the benchmark stock index is still not a safe bet for investors amid myriad headwinds macro and market.

The S&P 500 fell 20% in 2022 amid rising inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

These are the worst losses investors have seen since the 2008 recession, raising fears the market is entering a new era of heightened volatility and anemic returns. BlackRock recently warned investors that it is impossible to rely on old manuals and approaches and prepare portfolios for a paradigm shift.

Analysts have pointed to four big reasons why the S&P 500 is likely to underperform this year.

Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist of Morgan Stanley

1. An earnings recession will ravage stocks

S&P 500 companies are expected to post weak earnings this year as the market continues to reel from the impact of Fed rate hikes in 2022 and slowing inflation which is expected to eat into earnings. Central bankers raised interest rates by 425 basis points last year and signaled they would begin easing their tightening efforts in 2023. But equities have already taken a hit, and the full effects of those rate hikes have yet to be felt. on the market.

Morgan Stanley’s top stock market strategist Mike Wilson has estimated that corporate earnings expectations for 2023 are about 20% too high among investors, meaning the worst earnings slump since 2008 could hit the market. market this year. He predicted that the S&P 500 would fall 24% at the start of the year, in line with estimates from Bank of America and Deutsche Bank.

The Fed is rapidly reducing the size of its balance sheet through quantitative tightening.

2. Liquidity is driven out of the market

In addition to rate hikes, the Fed is rapidly shrinking the size of its balance sheet by about $95 billion a month, a form of monetary tightening that can help reduce asset inflation by removing liquidity from the market. But it’s a headwind for many asset classes, including equities, especially growth and tech stocks which have been boosted by the ultra-liquid condition and traders who are desperate for higher returns in an environment low rates.

The central bank has already cut $381 billion from its balance sheet since last April, and stocks have plunged, erasing most of the gains made during the pandemic period of near-zero interest rates and abundant liquidity in the market.

Liquidity runoff is “the elephant in the room,” Morgan Stanley said, predicting continued tightening could lead to the The S&P 500 will fall another 15% by March. Bank of America predicted a more moderate drop of 7%.

The S&P 500 is overcrowded, according to Bank of America’s chief equity strategist.



3. The S&P 500 is a crowded trade

Too many investors are crammed into the S&P 500 and that will make bouts of volatility even worse as traders move to sell en masse when things go wrong, according to Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s top equity strategist.

“The problem is that everyone uses their muscle memory to go back to what they consider to be the safest stock market, which is the S&P 500. The problem is that if everyone is in the S&P 500 , and they’re all selling at the same time, the S&P isn’t really sure,” Subramanian said in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

She urged investors to exit crowded areas of the market, such as technology, and bet on energy and small-cap stocks.

John Hussman, the market veteran who called the dot-com bust.



4. Stocks are still overvalued

S&P 500 stocks are still overvalued despite last year’s sharp selloff, according to market veteran John Hussman, who warned the index could post negative returns over the next decade.

Hussman, who called the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, noted that his favorite valuation measure in the S&P 500 was at a level similar to where it was at the peak of the internet era. This indicator has the best track record of any metric for predicting long-term stock index returns, warned Hussman, who thinks the S&P 500 still has more downside.

“Notice how little impact the 2022 market decline has had on valuations to date,” he said. “While recent market losses have wiped out the most extreme speculative scum, our most reliable valuation measures remain close to their 1929 and 2000 extremes.”

He warned that the S&P 500 could fall another 60% on a “very long and interesting trip to nowhere”, which would take the index to near 1,500. He estimated that the S&P 500 would show a return average of -6% over the next 10 to 12 years.