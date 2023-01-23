Recession or soft landing? Investors struggle with stock market timing

The pause in equity markets at the start of 2023 underscores the main question on the minds of much of Wall Street: when will it be safe to start buying again?

Yes, markets are increasingly confident that slowing inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to soon end the cycle of aggressive interest rate hikes that drove the S&P 500 index to the bottom last year. worst fall since 2008. But at the same time, these higher rates could plunge the economy into a recession and stunt any growth.

Positioning for this financial yin-yang is tricky, to say the least.

The S&P 500 never bottomed before a recession began, but it’s not yet clear if the U.S. economy will actually fall into a downturn, said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. , whose company predicts a 75% chance that the United States will sink into an economic slowdown in the first half of 2023. Some indicators tell us that a soft landing is not in the cards. All of these cross-currents make it difficult for investors to position themselves in US equities.

These cross-currents leave the stock market poised for a choppy start to the year, with investors looking to incoming economic data and historical trends for clues. Last week, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, ending a two-week winning streak, although the index rebounded 1.9% on Friday, helped by a surge in tech stocks as Fed officials pushed back on fears of overly aggressive policy action. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index had its best day since Nov. 30 to post a 0.7% gain for the week.

Clissold said the historical performance of different sectors can provide a guide for where to invest before a recession. Those that tend to peak late in business cycles, such as materials producers and industrial companies, typically do well in the six months leading up to a recession. The same goes for consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

At the same time, stocks in rate-sensitive sectors like financials, real estate and growth-oriented technology tend to lag during this period.

The problem is that the magnitude of the massive sales of recent years makes historical comparisons difficult to use. In fact, last year’s big losers, such as rate-sensitive technology and communications services stocks, are among the best performers this year, leaving investors wondering if the worst of the bear market’s decline is behind them.

Over the coming week, markets will sort through earnings results from Microsoft Corp., Tesla Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. which are about to shape the direction of actions more broadly. Additionally, the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter on Thursday, which is expected to show an acceleration.

For Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat Global Advisors, the S&P 500 likely bottomed out in mid-October. And he thinks it’s premature to completely undo battered tech stocks.

I’m bullish on U.S. equities this year, but the biggest risk for equities is if the Fed overshoots the bulls, said Newton, who is monitoring whether the S&P 500 can stay above December lows around 3,800. Earnings this week from tech companies could be a huge catalyst. Other market segments are stabilizing. But if the tech drops really hard, that’s a problem and the market won’t be able to rally broadly.

Forecasters polled by Bloomberg expect the economy to contract in the second and third quarters of this year.

While this fits a standard definition of a recession, since 1979 the official arbiter for the National Bureau of Economic Research has only declared such a contraction to be underway an average of 234 days after it began, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. So don’t hold your breath for a warning.

The stock market is much more likely to be a leading indicator of the start and end of a recession. Stock prices typically signal the risk of a recession seven months before it starts and bottom five months before it ends, according to data since World War II compiled by research firm CFRA.

The S&P 500 could rebound well ahead of the announcement as stocks typically decline quickly, according to Gillian Wolff, senior associate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

While the S&P 500 has priced in lower earnings, rising borrowing costs and continued economic uncertainty will likely dampen equity gains over the next year, according to Bloomberg Intelligences Fair Value Model. The BI base case puts the index around 3,977 at the end of 2023, roughly unchanged from its Friday close. But if the bullish scenario materializes, BI estimates that it could reach 4,896, a gain of around 23%.

Kevin Rendino, managing director of 180 Degree Capital, bets that the US recession has already started. He has picked up small-cap equity stocks, especially technology and discretionary stocks that he sees at extremely low valuations.

Small cap stocks are historically among the first groups to bottom before the market bounces higher. The Russell 2000 is up 6% in January, outpacing the large-cap S&P 500’s 3.5% gain.

As everyone flees, I run to these hammered small cap stocks, Rendino said. They will be the first to discount a rally, and they are already starting to do so against large caps. Investors are anticipating a recession, but whether it was or not, they weren’t headed for Armageddon.