Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Tokyo stocks trade higher
Quarterly results today
66 companies to detail the results for the December quarter. Axis Bank, IDBI Bank and Poonawalla Fincorp among the main ones.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 96.5 points, or 0.53%, at 18,141, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty Forms Doji Candle on Weekly Charts
Suggesting a close contest between bulls and bears, the main Nifty index formed a Doji candle on the weekly frame on Friday and a hold of 18018 is crucial for a decisive move next week.
Tokyo stocks open higher following US rallies
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Monday after Wall Street stocks rebounded, driven by tech stocks supported by Netflix earnings and comments from the Federal Reserve signaling lower interest rate hikes.
Wall Street rallies to finish higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-game losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2% as quarterly earnings helped push Netflix up, while Google’s parent company Alphabet soared after announcing job cuts.
Oil prices fall but remain supported by Chinese outlook
Oil prices fell in early trading on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in East Asia, but retained most of last week’s gains ahead of an economic recovery in China, the first oil importer this year. Brent crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.5%, at $87.17 at 0031 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, also down 0.5%, to $81.24 a barrel.
The Rupee gains 19 paise to close at 81.17 against the US Dollar
The rupiah rose 19 paise to close at 81.17 against the US dollar on Friday amid general dollar weakness. However, weakness in domestic equities and a surge in crude oil prices limited the local currency’s gains, traders said.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The BSE Sensex index ended down 237 points or 0.39% at 60,662, while Nifty50 fell 80 points or 0.44% to settle at 18,027.
