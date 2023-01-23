Bed Bath & Beyond at risk of stock market delisting





Following its failure to file its third quarter 2022 results with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has now been notified by Nasdaq that its listing is in jeopardy, as difficulties retailers’ financial statements continue. Bed Bath & Beyond received notice on January 12 from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq, the world’s second-largest stock exchange, advising the company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for maintaining the registration. The company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ending November 26, 2022. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The notice says the company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice, March 13, 2023, to submit a plan to restore compliance with the listing rule, the company said in a statement. deposit with the SEC. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan to regain compliance, Nasdaq may allow the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed quarterly report due date of July 10, 2023 to file the report. quarterly to regain compliance. Facing financial difficulties The Nasdaq delisting notification comes as Bed Bath & Beyond is mired in financial difficulties. On Jan. 5, the chain of stores said it suffered recurring losses and suffered negative cash flow for the nine months that ended Nov. 26, 2022. For the three months ending Nov. 26, the company reported a net loss of $393 million, compared with a loss of $274.6 million in the same period a year ago. That pushed the total loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year to $1.9 billion. The losses and cash flow problems have led the company to conclude that there is substantial doubt as to the company’s ability to continue in business. CEO Sue Gove said the company has embarked on a turnaround process that involves focusing more on digital sales and operating efficiently, which began early in the third quarter. The retail store last week began selling assets to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, ahead of what many see as potential bankruptcy. The company has launched additional cost reduction measures to the tune of $80 million to $100 million, aiming to achieve annual savings of approximately $500 million. This includes reducing its overhead and headcount. The retailer also announced plans to close stores in 150 locations. Retail companies in difficulty In addition to Bed Bath & Beyond, a few other retailers are also facing a tough time, with some filing for bankruptcy. Party City, the largest chain of party supplies and Halloween specialty stores in the United States, filed for bankruptcy protection on January 17. As of the third quarter of 2022, the company had debt of $1.8 billion. Hudson, Ohio-based Jo-Ann Fabrics, formerly known as JOANN, has faced rising costs, falling sales and shrinking margins. The company reported an 8% drop in net sales in the third quarter and announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend in a bid to improve its balance sheet and liquidity, suggesting the business can survive. without filing for bankruptcy. Pharmacy chain RiteAid has faced deteriorating funding, debt issues and a low valuation since April 2022. In November 2022, Fitch Ratings downgraded the issuer’s long-term default rating from B to C. CEO Heyward Donigan has left the company.

