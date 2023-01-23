



Fallout New Vegas Stock Exchange Mod gives you a new way to make caps Rebuilding capitalism in the Mojave one cap at a time.



When the bombs fell, they swept away everything: communities, governments and even entire economic systems. The world of Fallout: New Vegas has turned to barter with bottle caps, an Old World relic used to set currency and perhaps remind people of a world where such items were so common that they were practically worthless.

New Vegas, with its sprawling strip filled with casinos and open markets, is perhaps the closest Fallout world has to a commercial heart, so it makes sense that it’s the place where capitalism gets a foothold again. And if you want to become a post-apocalyptic robber baron, may I suggest hman101’s Mojave Stock Exchange mod, now “with more features, more stocks and an addon for Tale of Two Wastelands”. GAME VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Obsidian Head Doesn’t Confirm Any Spinoffs In Development, But “Would Love” To Do Another The mod adds a scholarship to the Mojave. This means you will be able to view, buy and sell stocks of local businesses including the Crimson Caravan Company, Gun Runners, Mojave Express, Happy Trails Caravan Company, Water Merchants and more. Completing quests or assassinating certain NPCs can cause stock prices to go up or down, but unlike Mojave’s original stock market mod, these prices won’t change immediately after player actions. Instead, they will increase or decrease by a certain amount day by day, with the player being able to see their upward or downward trajectories through brokerage terminals and financial reports sent to their Pip-Boy. Buying and selling stocks works the same as anything else in the game. Purchases can be made through brokerage terminals scattered around the desert or through your Pip-Boy, with prices fluctuating daily . The idea would be to buy stock at a lower price to later resell at a higher price, perhaps after completing a quest that helps the company you bought stock from. In the real world, this kind of market manipulation is illegal, but apparently that’s fine in New Vegas. You can customize the mod so that stocks are only purchasable at brokerage firms, to have brokerage firms charge fees, and to allow your barter skill to affect the prices you buy and sell stocks. There’s also an add-on for Tale of Two Wastelands, the popular mod that combines both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas into one game. Head to Nexus Mods to download the Mojave Stock Exchange and begin your journey to becoming the post-apocalypse Warren Buffet. Next: Halo Infinite Didn’t Deserve To Be A Failure

