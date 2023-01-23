Cramer on the rise of offensive actions and what comes next

Sometimes actions say it all. When I scanned around 1,000 stocks over the weekend, I was amazed to see that the stocks with the strongest charts were those in the most offensive categories. Be it the leveraged steel companies US Steel (X) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF); Westlake Chemical Company (WLK); homebuilders like PulteGroup (PHM) and DH Horton (DHI); aggressive retailers Abercrombie (ANF) and Gap (GPS); or, of course, every oil company there is a model of incredible strength. Banks large and small have also rallied in what appears to be a decrease in bad debts. Their strength says, “We don’t have to worry about defects because the consumer holds on. No wonder the club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) stands out. The same goes for JPMorgan Chase (JPM). These are the two big banks that are at a crossroads and hold a ton of loans and deposits. The collective judgment of the market is that both companies will service these loans. That’s the kind of muscle that signals the Federal Reserve is going to slow interest rate hikes, meaning we could see the worst of a mild recession this year. On the other hand, it doesn’t seem to matter whether defensive stocks are doing well or whether the headwinds of commodity costs and supply chain issues are easing. Even a weaker US dollar did nothing to protect these stocks from further decline. There’s one group, however, that’s just plain hard to call, and that’s technology. The hardware technology seems solid. The software technology seems weak. Enterprise technology looks dire. Semiconductors are trying. But megacaps? That’s a lot of wood to chop. What happened here? We know that all the different inflation indices are going down, or going up. The box had been checked on commodities for ages. A spike in services and consumer prices seems in sight or, in some cases, the rearview mirror. But the battleground is salary. The US unemployment rate is still too low. It’s so hard to understand how wages can drop or even stabilize when jobs are so easy to find. Either way, stocks are saying this is the quarter where layoffs will start to ramp up. I’m not so sure. We had significant layoffs at Club holdings Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM). But we are dealing with the richest of the rich, who are simply playing it safe. At this point, after a gigantic series of rate hikes, one would have to believe that we would see weakness in the residential construction industry and layoffs in all things housing. But there was no pressure on their margins. It’s amazing how bullish it is. And, at the same time, we have almost no bankruptcies. Above all, we see no closures or even concerns among all enterprise software companies. The stock market is inhospitable to more fundraising or initial public offerings. But the Fed can’t just rely on megacap tech companies to be the ticket to a rate slowdown. I don’t want to go against this movement. It’s so tempting to buy more Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for the Club portfolio, but I can see it falling further if it doesn’t blow up in the quarter. Procter & Gamble (PG) reported a similarly strong fiscal second quarter last week, but the market interpreted the results as weak. It’s because of this dichotomy that investors seem to want a steel company’s stock much more than the kind of stock you buy in a recession. But neither do I believe that the chorus predicting a so-called hard landing, or major recession, for the economy has been silenced. I judge by stocks, but lazy intellects who are addicted to looking at bonds and seeing the yields on the 2-year Treasury and the 10-year Treasury won’t stop with the hard landing thesis. They have the microphone on so often because it’s just easier to read bonds than stocks. Most of these people don’t even know what a sole proprietorship does. But we are now in blackout mode for Fed officials ahead of the central bank meeting at the end of this month, which means less chatter about more aggressive rate hikes. For now, however, we have to see if there are any earnings reports that will change the direction of these unlikely winners. Each of the megacaps has its own issues. Why did Alphabet and Microsoft let so many people go? How did Microsoft rally eight points on Friday? Will Alphabet numbers appear? Amazon doesn’t do enough to create a better bottom line. Meta becomes a secondary show. And Apple is the problem. I want to neglect the neighborhood, but will others? I think we’ll get lower prices for the recession camp, but then we’ll have to buy those stocks just because they’ll be cheap relative to bonds. The bulls are involved now. But because the technology is seen as the market by so many people, it just doesn’t feel like it. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust stocks.)

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images