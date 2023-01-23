Jan 23, 2023 TSE Designation of securities under watch (confirmation): SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 other problem







January 23, 2023 ISDesignation of securities under surveillance (confirmation): SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 other problem

Tweeter TSE has designated the following issues as securities under watch (confirmation). １．Problem name EXCHANGE TRADED FUND SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES [STOCK] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1313, Product: ETF)

Samsung KODEX Samsung Group Securities Exchange Traded Investment Trust [Share] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1584, Product: ETF) ２．Period of designation as watch stocks (confirmation) From January 23, 2023 (Monday) to the day TSE determines whether ETFs have fallen under the delisting criteria Arrangement Implementing Rules of the Listing of Securities Regulations, Rule 1115, paragraph 2

(Due to the filing of a delisting request pursuant to the provisions of Rule 606 of the Securities Listing Regulations as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Rule 1119 of the same Regulations) ３．Reason Today, the management company has filed a delisting request for the issue mentioned in “1. Name of issue” above, in accordance with the provisions of Rule 606 of the Listing of Securities Regulations as applied mutatis mutandis in accordance with the provisions of Rule 1119 of the same Rules.

In the event that TSE approves the delisting, since the ETFs will be delisted, TSE will recognize the likelihood of the ETFs being delisted and designate the ETFs as securities under review (confirmation). DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In case of discrepancies between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation may be changed without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation individually or jointly disclaims any liability for damages or losses caused by any errors, inaccuracies, misunderstandings or changes in this translation. Investigation Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services

In the event that TSE approves the delisting, since the ETFs will be delisted, TSE will recognize the likelihood of the ETFs being delisted and designate the ETFs as securities under review (confirmation). DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In case of discrepancies between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation may be changed without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation individually or jointly disclaims any liability for damages or losses caused by any errors, inaccuracies, misunderstandings or changes in this translation. Investigation Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services

TEL: +81-3-3666-0141 (switchboard)

