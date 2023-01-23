our money everywhere, when we need it

Introductory statement by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament

Our investigation into a digital euro began over a year ago.

Closely involving the European Parliament in the investigation phase has been a priority for the ECB from day one.

During 2022, we regularly discussed the main design options within this committee.[1] Your views have provided valuable input to our work and, together with feedback from other public and private stakeholders[2]allowed us to progress steadily.

These interactions are essential to ensure that public funds meet the preferences and needs of citizens and businesses in an ever-changing digital landscape.

People’s payment behavior is changing at an unprecedented speed: in the past three years, cash payments in the Eurozone have increased from 72% to 59%, as digital payments become increasingly popular (Chart 1) .[3] In the Netherlands and Finland, for example, cash is only used in a fifth of transactions. At the same time, people appreciate the possibility of paying with public money. Most consider it important or very important to always have this choice.

Chart 1: Digital payments continue to grow, but cash remains an important option Source: Study on Consumer Payment Attitudes in the Euro Area (SPACE).

A digital euro would respond to this growing preference for electronic payments by making public money available also in digital form. Along with cash, a digital euro would offer Europeans access to means of payment allowing them to pay for free anywhere in the euro area. Being easily accessible and convenient to use would promote adoption and financial inclusion.

In my remarks today, I will explain how the digital euro could allow us to use our money when and where we need it across the euro area.[4]

I will conclude my remarks with the work program for 2023, when we complete our investigation phase and the European Commission presents its legislative proposal.[5]

A convenient digital payment solution, putting people in control of their money

The ECB is at the global forefront of efforts by central banks to design state-of-the-art digital payment solutions for retail and wholesale transactions.[6]

Payments are an integral part of everyday life: we all usually carry at least one payment instrument, be it coins, banknotes, a credit card or a mobile phone.

Our priority for the digital euro project has always been clear: to preserve the role of central bank money in retail payments by offering an additional option to pay with public money, including where it is not not possible today, for example in e-commerce.

The digital euro would not replace other electronic means of payment, not even cash. On the contrary, it would complement them. And in doing so, it would safeguard our monetary sovereignty while strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy.

The first versions would aim to allow access to the digital euro for residents of the euro zone, namely consumers, businesses, merchants and governments.[7]

A digital euro should be easily accessible and usable throughout the euro area, like cash today. We believe this would be best achieved with a digital euro system.[8] By providing a single set of rules, standards and procedures, a system would allow intermediaries to develop products and services based on a digital euro.

The system would also ensure that citizens can always access certain basic services, regardless of the intermediary with whom they have their account or wallet.[9]

The digital euro would be a public good. It would therefore make sense for its basic services to be free for example when using the digital euro to pay another person, as is the case with cash.[10]

But in addition to the basic services, people could choose to use any additional services offered by participating intermediaries on a voluntary basis.[11]

Conditional (or programmable) payments are often mentioned as one of these innovative services, but there is some confusion over the term, which may cause concern.

Our definition of conditional payments is that people could decide to authorize an automatic payment when predefined conditions of their choice are met.[12] For example: the payer could decide to set up an automatic monthly installment in digital euros to pay his rent.[13] But the recipient would face no limitations on what he can do with this money he receives every month.

We believe that supervised intermediaries, who are in direct contact with users, are in the best position to identify use cases for conditional payments and any other advanced payment service.[14]

But let’s be clear: the digital euro would never be a programmable currency. The ECB would set no limits on where, when and to whom people can pay with a digital euro. This would amount to a voucher. And central banks issue money, not bonds.

We are also aware that some people are concerned that a digital euro will compromise the privacy of their payment data.

With regard to the central bank, we propose that we do not have access to personal data.[15]

And it will be up to you, as co-legislators, to decide the balance between privacy and other important public policy objectives such as the fight against money laundering, the fight against the financing of terrorism, the prevention tax evasion or ensuring compliance with sanctions. On our end, we worked on solutions that would maintain privacy by default and by design, giving people control over their payment data.[16] To this end, we also work closely with the European Data Protection Supervisor and the European Data Protection Board.

Use a digital euro easily and everywhere in the euro zone

As public money, the digital euro would be a European public good that all citizens and businesses should be able to access and utilize without barriers. This should be the case regardless of their intermediary or the Member State in which they are located.

Offering universal accessibility and user-friendliness would be essential for a digital euro to play its role as a monetary anchor and meet citizens’ expectations. Citizen feedback[17] reflects the value of having a payment instrument that is always an option for the payer. Citizens don’t always pay cash, but they always like the option to do so. The same logic applies to a digital euro.

As co-legislators, you can adopt regulatory measures that would ensure wide acceptance of the digital euro in payments while guaranteeing citizens wide access to the digital euro.

But if these two factors are the essential foundations of the digital euro, they are not enough on their own. Attractive features and convenient user experience would also be essential for widespread adoption.

So we want to design a digital euro with online and offline functionality. These will allow it to serve different use cases[18] and provide users with different benefits. For example, an offline feature[19] would give payments a level of secrecy close to that of cash. It would also increase resilience as it would work without internet access.

We are also considering two options for comfortably using a digital euro.

First, controlled intermediaries could integrate the digital euro into their own platforms. In this way, users could easily access the digital euro through the banking applications and interfaces they are already familiar with.

Second, the Eurosystem is considering a new digital application for the euro[20], which would only include basic payment functionality performed by intermediaries. The app would ensure that no matter where you travel in the eurozone, the digital euro would always be recognized and you could pay with it.

Early versions should feature contactless payments, QR codes and an easy way to pay online.[21] As technology evolves, other forms of payment may become available in the future. As for hardware, people can pay with mobile phones, physical cards, or possibly other devices like smartwatches.

A convenient user experience requires close cooperation with all sections of the market: consumer groups that know consumers’ needs best; intermediaries who provide services to their customers; and merchants who want to offer a convenient payment solution.

We have started working on the settlement of the digital system of the euro[22] ensure a harmonized and user-friendly solution that works everywhere in the euro area. [23]

The work program for 2023

Allow me to conclude with the work program for the coming months.

We will continue our investigation phase in 2023 and will regularly involve this Committee in our work.[24]

Together with the European Commission, we are still analyzing a possible compensation model for the digital euro. In parallel, we are reviewing all design options to bring them together in a high-level design for the digital euro in the spring.

We are also finalizing our prototyping[25] working and soliciting market input to get an overview of the technical design options of possible euro digital components and services.[26]

I will be discussing all of these topics with you in the coming months, before the Board of Governors approves the design and distribution options.

In the fall, our investigation phase will be completed. Only then will the Governing Council of the ECB decide whether or not to proceed to the implementation phase.

Figure 2: Chronology of the digital euro project

Let me underline, once again, that moving to the realization phase does not mean issuing the digital euro. During this phase, we would develop and test the technical solutions and business arrangements needed to eventually supply and distribute a digital euro, if and when decided.

The possible decision of the Governing Council to issue a digital euro would be taken later and only after the Parliament and the Council of the EU have adopted the legislative act.

The digital euro project is a truly European initiative. And it’s not just a technical project: it has a clear political dimension given its broad societal implications. All European policy makers must therefore play their part, bearing in mind our respective roles and mandates. And we must always seek broad support from European citizens.

I therefore look forward to continuing fruitful cooperation with the European co-legislators and I am personally committed to continuing our regular exchanges within this committee.

I now look forward to your questions.