Business
Minister’s Statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2023
Josie Osborne, Minister for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, issued the following statement to celebrate Mineral Exploration Week 2023, January 22-28:
“British Columbia’s mineral exploration sector is a fundamental part of our economy, helping to create jobs that support the families of thousands of people across the province.
“Mineral exploration leads to new mines, new mining investments, new mining jobs and the materials we need to build a future powered by clean energy technology.
“Exploration is the key to unlocking deposits, including critical minerals, that will help us move away from fossil fuels and reduce our carbon footprint. It’s work that many aren’t even aware of, but is essential to building a better future for all of us.
“As the new Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, I look forward to working with the sector to support mineral exploration in British Columbia. Our government has already taken great strides to support this work, including speeding up and streamlining permitting, promoting the province through the BC Regional Mining Alliance, and making permanent the tax credit for British Columbia Mineral Exploration and British Columbia Mining Flow-Through Share.
“First Nations play a vital role in British Columbia’s mining and exploration sector. We must continue to build on this role and work together to create new opportunities and grow the exploration sector based on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, environmental sustainability and economic benefits.
“Our government remains committed to co-developing modernized mining tenure legislation, and I am confident that by working closely with First Nations, First Nationss organizations, industry and communities, we can modernize the act in a way that balances our commitment to reconciliation with a thriving mining and exploration sector.
“This week, we can all be grateful for the contribution the mineral exploration sector makes to BC communities and our economy.
“Please join me in celebrating British Columbia’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2023.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023EMLI0004-000069
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Minister’s Statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2023
- Doja Cat wears 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Paris Fashion Week 2023 – Billboard
- Microsoft invests $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
- TSN & Crave Original Documentary BLACK ICE from UNINTERRUPTED Canada Premieres February 2nd
- Kylie Jenner slammed for her ‘disturbing’ lion head at Paris Fashion Week
- museum seeks Bowie dress for show highlighting Jewish designers | fashion industry
- ‘Avatar’ Marks 6 Straight Weeks at No. 1 as It Surpasses $2 Billion in Ticket SalesExBulletin
- Five billion people unprotected from trans fats that lead to heart disease
- Samuel West Takes Comfort in D&D, Mendelssohn and Ron Swansons Whiskey
- Welcome to Paris Fashion Week, Jesse Plemons!
- New Variants of COVID: When to Get Tested Amid XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7 Horrors?
- The Dorchester Hotel: London Reveals a Lavish Makeover