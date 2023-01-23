Minister’s Statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2023

Josie Osborne, Minister for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, issued the following statement to celebrate Mineral Exploration Week 2023, January 22-28:

“British Columbia’s mineral exploration sector is a fundamental part of our economy, helping to create jobs that support the families of thousands of people across the province.

“Mineral exploration leads to new mines, new mining investments, new mining jobs and the materials we need to build a future powered by clean energy technology.

“Exploration is the key to unlocking deposits, including critical minerals, that will help us move away from fossil fuels and reduce our carbon footprint. It’s work that many aren’t even aware of, but is essential to building a better future for all of us.

“As the new Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, I look forward to working with the sector to support mineral exploration in British Columbia. Our government has already taken great strides to support this work, including speeding up and streamlining permitting, promoting the province through the BC Regional Mining Alliance, and making permanent the tax credit for British Columbia Mineral Exploration and British Columbia Mining Flow-Through Share.

“First Nations play a vital role in British Columbia’s mining and exploration sector. We must continue to build on this role and work together to create new opportunities and grow the exploration sector based on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, environmental sustainability and economic benefits.

“Our government remains committed to co-developing modernized mining tenure legislation, and I am confident that by working closely with First Nations, First Nationss organizations, industry and communities, we can modernize the act in a way that balances our commitment to reconciliation with a thriving mining and exploration sector.

“This week, we can all be grateful for the contribution the mineral exploration sector makes to BC communities and our economy.

“Please join me in celebrating British Columbia’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2023.”