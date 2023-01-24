Oman pursues economic reforms by listing a drilling company on the stock exchange





Oman announced on Sunday that it would sell a large stake in its state-owned drilling company. Abraj Energy Services will list 49% of the company on the Muscat Stock Exchange via an initial public offering in March. The offer will be available to investors in Oman and abroad, except the United States, Oman’s official news agency reported. Abraj is wholly owned by Oman’s state oil and gas company, OQ. The inability of US investors to buy Abraj is likely due to the sale not being registered in the US. The Abrajs website simply cited the applicable legal restrictions on the matter. Why is this important: Abraj is Oman’s largest drilling company with a 30% market share, according to Reuters. This decision comes at an important time for Oman’s energy sector. Like other Gulf states, Oman is seeking to reduce its dependence on oil and gas. Energy Minister Salim Al Aufi told Al-Monitor this month that Oman plans to export green hydrogen and ammonia in the near future. Abraj’s inscription is also part of recent economic reforms in Oman. The sultanate introduced sweeping reforms in 2020 to reduce the country’s massive budget deficits. High oil prices in 2022 helped Oman buy back some of its debt. The overall economic situation is fragile, however, as Oman’s diversification plans have yet to materialize, Sebastian Castelier wrote for Al-Monitor Pro this month. Oman recorded a budget surplus last year, the first since 2013. Credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P both upgraded Oman at the end of last year due to its improved fiscal performance. The sale of Abraj could further help Oman increase government revenue. Know more: The Gulf States are engaged in oil and gas at least for the short term, even as the world seeks to transition to renewable energy. Saudi and Qatari officials told the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that oil and gas still require significant investment. Fitch released a report last month indicating that natural gas exports from the Middle East and North Africa will experience strong growth over the next decade.

