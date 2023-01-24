Stock markets rise on improving outlook for US rates





France Media Agency January 24, 2023 | 8:28

NEW YORK, United States — Stock markets headed higher on Monday as investors eyed less aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes this year as inflation began to recede from multi-decade highs . Comments from senior Federal Reserve officials supported stocks after indicating that the central bank may raise rates at a slower pace compared to 2022. “Investor confidence surged in the Lunar New Year after China lifted its drastic Covid restrictions and hopes rose that an end to interest rate hikes might finally be in sight,” noted Susannah Streeter. , senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “There have been signs that economies may prove more resilient to recession,” she added. Analysts pointed to a Wall Street Journal report signaling the likelihood of a 25 basis point lower increase at the Fed’s next meeting at the end of this month. Investors will also look to U.S. inflation data released on Friday in hopes it will give the Fed yet another reason to slow its rate hikes. Wall Street surged higher in a busy week of earnings reports from big companies such as Microsoft, Intel and Boeing. Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said investors will be watching in particular what companies are saying about their 2023 earnings outlook. With stock market valuations above their 10-year average, O’Hare said “companies reporting results this week can’t blow it up with their advice.” All three major U.S. indexes ended solidly higher, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which rose 2%. Tech stocks have been boosted by a wave of layoffs across the sector, with investors rewarding companies that put the bottom line first. Music streaming company Spotify became the latest on Monday, joining Google, Microsoft and Amazon, with 6% of its staff set to leave. The Swedish company’s share price jumped 2.1% in New York. In Europe, London, Frankfurt and Paris all ended higher. In Asia, trading was weak with a number of stock markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Tokyo was the best performer in Asia, rallying more than one percent following a blockbuster performance ahead of the weekend on Wall Street as tech stocks rallied. Although most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations, “Japanese and Australian equities are picking up on US investor sentiment and expectations of the Chinese economy returning to some semblance of a pre-trend. pandemic,” said Stephen of SPI Asset Management. Innes. The euro hit its highest level since April last year at $1.0927 on Monday before falling back.

