Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins

U.S. stocks gained on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of corporate earnings and considered the Federal Reserve’s next rate move before officials meet later this month.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) once again led the way higher, gaining 2%.

Monday’s moves come after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied on a winning week on Friday, regaining their footing after two bearish sessions. The Dow lagged for the week, falling just under 2%.

Tech stocks have so far led a bullish trend on US equities to kick off the year, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 8% in January so far.

Chip stocks helped extend the winning streak in tech to start the week, with shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) each rising 9.2% and 7.6%, respectively, on Monday.

Wayfair’s (O) the stock jumped nearly 27% after the online furniture retailer announced it would lay off 1,750 employees to support restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. The company also got an upgrade from JPMorgan.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Salesforce (RCMP) Monday after the news of the hedge fund Elliott Investment Management took a multi-billion dollar militant stake at the software giant. The shares rose more than 3%.

Salesforce is one of the world’s leading software companies, and after following the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built, said the managing partner at ‘Elliott, Jesse Cohn, in a statement. We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value worthy of a company of this magnitude.

Elsewhere in Monday’s stock movements, Spotify Technology (SQUARE) shares rose about 2.1% after the company confirmed the music streaming platform will cut 6% of its workforceadding to a growing wave of cost-cutting layoffs in the tech sector.

Economically, despite messages from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates will rise above 5%, markets cheered another expected decline to a lower rise in February after a few economic data points. weaker. The FedWatch CME Toolwhich serves as a barometer for the impending Fed rate and US monetary policy, shows that the markets are pricing in a 99.8% chance of a 25 basis point hike.

The US dollar index, as well as US Treasury yields, fell on those expectations on Monday.

The bets were also bolstered by a weekend article by Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos it says officials are preparing to slow from 50 basis points in December to 25 basis points at their next policy-setting meeting from January 31 to February 31. 1.

A person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Investors are also entering the throes of what appears to be a troubled earnings season. Market giants including Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA) are expected to release their results this week, along with dozens of other big names. The coming days will also be filled with economic data, with a reading on gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter due out on Thursday.

Of about 11% of S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, only 67% have seen earnings per share beat estimates below the five-year average of 77% that typically do so according to FactSet data. Research. Additionally, Wall Street analysts have lowered estimates.

History shows, however, that stocks are more inclined to go up in years when incomes fall than not.

“It may seem counter-intuitive, but it makes sense when we remember markets are looking forward,” said LPL’s chief financial equity strategist. Notes by Jeffrey Buchbinder. “Markets typically price earnings declines long before they happen, maybe two or three quarters ahead. By the time earnings declines are on the books, stocks have risen in anticipation of the next profit cycle.”

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

