Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday 23 January
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Hold on
All three major stock indexes are still in positive territory this month despite last week’s choppy results. Stocks closed on a positive note on Friday, with the Nasdaq posting a gain for the week, even as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped. Investors will be analyzing a big list of earnings this week (more details below) as they anticipate next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The consensus is that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point, which is lower than recent increases, but markets will be paying particular attention to what Chairman Jerome Powell says about the central bank’s next steps. Read live market updates here.
2. Big Earnings Week
A person walks past Microsoft signage at the headquarters in Redmond, Washington on January 18, 2023.
Matt Mills McKnight | Reuters
Earnings season is gaining serious momentum this week, with several major companies preparing to release their quarterly results. Technology, telecommunications, aerospace and airlines will be the focus, especially as investors look for clues on what companies expect this year. Here’s when some of the top names are ready to report:
3. DOJ probes Abbott
Abbott’s manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan on May 13, 2022.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images
Abbott Laboratorieswho was at the center of the infant formula shortage last year, confirmed to NBC News that he was under investigation by the Department of Justice. The company did not disclose the purpose of the investigation. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that federal investigators were investigating what happened in early 2022 at Abbott’s infant formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan. The company halted production at the factory on February 17, 2022, after babies consuming formula made at the factory fell ill.
4. The $2 Billion Man
Director James Cameron attends the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Joe Maher | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
The self-proclaimed “King of the World” has once again proven he knows how to make movies for the masses. “Avatar: The Way of the Water” by James Cameron grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office for disney, even as one of its most crucial markets, China, grapples with a rise in Covid cases. While the long-awaited sequel to Cameron’s 2009 original got off to a slower-than-expected start to its North American opening weekend, the three-hour sci-fi action flick continued to pick up steam. the magnitude at the box office during the holidays and beyond, as it faced little competition for moviegoers’ money. Cameron is now responsible for three of the six movies that have grossed over $2 billion: “Avatar,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Titanic.”
5. The Tank’s Decision Matters
Olga Tomah, 70, reacts in front of a residential building where her apartment is burning after a Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, January 20, 2023.
Anatoly Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
It remains unclear whether Germany will approve the shipment of several of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russian invasion, although the German Defense Minister has said a decision will be taken. soon taken. Allied officials discussed the matter on Friday but did not reach a decision. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government has been lobbying allies for tanks for months, especially as it has retaken territory that had been claimed by Russian forces. In the meantime, Germany said it would not prevent Poland from sending two of its German-made tanks to Ukraine. Read Live War Updates here.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Whitten and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
