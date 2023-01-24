Stocks will crash at the end of the ‘perfect cocktail for the bull market’: chief investment officer





In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit Chief Investment Officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crash in 2023.

Demographics and policies are becoming less supportive of productivity, and that could weigh on markets, he explained.

"We had the perfect cocktail for a bull market starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low valuations and the start of globalization and all of its benefits, huge growth and low costs."



The global economy is moving away from a high-growth bull environment and is undergoing secular macroeconomic shifts that will drive stock market valuations down in 2023 and beyond, according to Tim Gramatovich, chief investment officer of Gateway Credit Capital. The market conditions that drove markets in previous decades won’t necessarily continue in the future, he told Insider. “We had the perfect cocktail of the bull market starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low valuations and the start of globalization and all of its benefits, huge growth, low costs,” he said, adding that slowing population growth threatens labor productivity. “We are now looking at the opposite mirror in the future: very poor demographics globally and a dividend spent on globalization and technology. So extrapolating the valuation over the past two decades makes no sense.” He expects these structural changes to have a greater impact than any cyclical trend in the market. For example, critical labor, energy, food and capital costs in services will remain elevated over the long term, even though headline inflation data shows recent signs of slowing. All of this is poised to hamper global growth, Gramatovich warned, leading him to believe stocks should trade closer to 10 times earnings, rather than the current multiples of 18 or 20. For equities to mount a lasting rally, corporate earnings need to be strong and robust, he said, but that would likely push central bankers to keep raising interest rates, which would again weigh on stocks. shares. Meanwhile, he pointed out that small-cap companies in particular present a valuation trap. “When the tide goes out, large companies with lots of cash tend to be very aggressive on pricing to cover their fixed costs, crushing smaller competitors,” Gramatovich said. But while equities are poised for a downtrend, the outlook for debt is brighter. Helped by central bank rate hikes, major loan market indices offer yields of around 9%, he said. “The next decade-plus looks like a potential golden era for corporate credit. Given central bank actions, you now have real yields available in high-quality names that we haven’t seen since before the [Great Financial Crisis].”

