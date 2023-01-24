New Vegas Mod Adds Stock Exchange to Mojave Wasteland





Fallout: New Vegas Mod Adds Fellowship to Mojave Desert An updated version of a mod for Fallout: New Vegas lets players buy stocks from multiple companies across the Mojave Desert.



For those who like to combine open-world games with the stock market, a recent mod for Fallout: New Vegas allows you to rotate and trade, with the ability to buy shares of multiple companies across the vast world of the title. Originally designed as an extension for Fallout 3, Obsidian Entertainment’s 2010 release has become one of the most beloved entries in the series, known for its dark, satirical side and fantastical writing. Given the accolades, it’s no surprise that fans still play it to this day. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY The important choices players can make mean that Fallout: New Vegas can be quite stressful as the Courier navigates the Mojave Desert in search of the man who tried to kill them, while battling violent post-apocalyptic tribes. What helps keep the game in the spotlight, aside from its popularity with fans, is the fact that people are still releasing mods for the nearly 13-year-old RPG. While some mods are great for visual upgrades, bug fixes, or adding new missions, some may appeal to players who like the gamble of stock trading. RELATED: Fallout: New Vegas Mod Makes Player Explode If Taken Damage Nexus Mods user hman101 has uploaded a revamped version of his previous mod, “The Mojave Stock Exchange”, which allows Fallout: New Vegas fans to do what the name suggests. The mod lets you buy shares in a number of companies across the wasteland, including RobCo Industries, NCR War Bonds, The Van Graffs, and more. Players can track their actions using the PipBoy or brokerage terminals, with prices updated daily. These prices can go down or up, influenced by completing quests and killing important NPCs, which makes trading a bit risky. When it comes to money, To fall is famous for its bottle cap system, in which the metal caps of empty soda bottles have become the standard currency of this universe. Caps are usually earned by completing missions, selling items, or simply finding them while sneaking around, but hman101’s mod offers another way to earn that might appeal to fans of big city life. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if a sequel to the 2010 game will ever see the light of day. Obsidian’s CEO is interested in doing another To fall game, but the developer having only ever made one entry and Bethesda confirming Fallout 5 last year, it is unclear whether fans will be able to experience another New Vegas. Fallout: New Vegas is now available for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. MORE: 15 Most Powerful Enemies In Fallout New Vegas Source: The player, Nexus Mods

