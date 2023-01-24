Nse roommate case | Exchange to now pay Sebi Rs 100 crore as Sat reduces disgorgement order





The Securities Appeals Tribunal (SAT) order also said the NSE made no illicit gains in the collocation case.

The Securities Appeals Tribunal (SAT) has reduced the restitution order of Rs 625 crore in the NSE collocation case. Instead, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is only required to pay Rs 100 crore to SEBI as reimbursement in the case, according to the SAT order. He also said the exchange made no illicit gains in the collocation case. On former NSE Chairman Ravi Narain and former Managing Director and CEO of the stock exchange Chitra Ramkrishna, the SAT order said they had both failed in their duty and the disgorgement could not be carried out on their salary. Meanwhile, on OPG Securities, the SAT order stated that the amount of disruption should be recalculated. The SAT order also reduced the earlier restitution order of Rs 15.57 crore against OPG Securities in the collocation case and said the amount would be recalculated. The ED had arrested Narain in September last year, in the NSE roommate case. In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a new FIR against Ramkrishna along with Narain, Sanjay Pandey and others in the roommate scam on instructions from the Home Office. Narain, the former head of NSE, and Pandey, who headed Mumbai police in the past, and Ramkrishna have been accused of illegally tapping the phone calls of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017 via iSEC headlines of the Pandey company. First post: January 23, 2023 1:51 p.m. IS

