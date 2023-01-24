Connect with us

Stock LIVE: Sensex holds above 61K, Nifty hovers at 18150; automotive, IT manager

 


Stock markets were higher on Tuesday as investor confidence surged in the Lunar New Year with China lifting its strict Covid restrictions and on growing hopes that an end to interest rate hikes could finally be in sight

Jan 24 2023, 09:58:29 IST

Kotak Mahindra Investments to issue multi-maturity bonds – traders

India’s Kotak Mahindra Investments plans to raise at least 750 million rupees ($9.19 million) through two bonds, one maturing in April 2026 and the other in May 2026, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The company has issued a tender to investment bankers and investors for Wednesday’s issuances.

The bond issue maturing in April 2026 has a base size of Rs 250 million and a greenshoe to retain an oversubscription of Rs 750 million. The company will offer a 7.99% coupon on the issue.

The zero coupon bond issue maturing in May 2026 has a base size of Rs 500 million and a greenshoe option of Rs 2.5 billion.

January 24, 2023, 09:50:11 REAL

Top winners/losers on Nifty so far

Clever stocks

January 24, 2023, 09:44:11 REAL

The rupee drops 26 paise to 81.68 against the US dollar in early trading

January 24, 2023, 09:31:43 AM REAL

Top winners/losers on Sensex so far

Sensex Shares.

Jan 24 2023, 09:21:30 IST

Sensex picks up 61,000 at open

Sensex

Jan 24 2023, 09:05:53 IST

Clever up 75.80 points to 18194.30 pre-open

Jan 24 2023, 09:04:38 IST

Sensex earns over 100 points in pre-opening

Sensex

Jan 24 2023, 08:54:16 AM IST

Sequoia Weighs Asia Investment Audit

Sequoia plans to audit investments in South Asia after alleged failures in Zilingo, GoMechanic, Bloomberg reported.

Sequoia Capitals’ regional branch in South and Southeast Asia is evaluating special audits of several investments in the region following allegations of financial irregularities at companies such as Zilingo Pte and GoMechanic. (Read here)

January 24, 2023, 08:41:52 REAL

Market Insights: Reliance Securities

Indian markets are likely to see a gap open; SGX Nifty is up 120 points from Nifty’s previous close. Asian markets are trading green; The Nikkei is up 1.6% while the Hang Seng is up 1.8%.

Inflation fears eased slightly with increased activity in some Asian markets. However, market participants are now expecting a possible recession. US macroeconomic data for December was dismal, indicating a slowdown for the world’s largest economy. Meanwhile, the RBI mentioned that while some economies have adapted and coped with the difficult situation in 2022, the biggest risk in 2023 will be US monetary policy and the trajectory of the US dollar. Looking ahead to the 2023 Union budget, sector-specific and equity-specific moves are expected to hit the markets in the coming weeks.

January 24, 2023, 08:27:03 REAL

Record-breaking electronic transportation bills in December point to strong GST revenue in January

The monthly generation of e-invoices or e-permits required to ship goods within and across states hit an all-time high in December, suggesting that the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST ) in January should be robust.

Jan 24 2023, 08:15:13 IST

Despite NSE, SAT Overturns Sebis Collocation Decision

In a major relief for the National Stock Exchange, the Securities Appeals Tribunal (SAT) cut Monday to a sixth a India’s largest stock exchange was fined 624.89 crores by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) while rescinding the April 2019 order of market regulators against the exchange in the co-location scam. (Read here)

Jan 24 2023, 08:03:46 IST

The oil rises slightly; focus on Chinese demand and US prospects

Crude oil prices edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday in a market focused on the outlook for a recovery in demand from major importer China and the global economic outlook ahead of corporate earnings, Reuters reported.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to $88.24 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 a barrel.

Crude oil prices in physical markets started the year with a rally, as China, no longer held back by pandemic controls, showed signs of increased buying and traders feared the sanctions against Russia only tighten supply.

Jan 24 2023, 07:50:22 IST

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Tata Motors, Nykaa, among others, will be in the spotlight on Tuesday.

Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Asset Management Company, Colgate-Palmolive, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Macrotech Developers, Nazara Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company are among the top companies due to announce results today .

Jan 24 2023, 07:47:43 IST

SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for Indian indices

Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 91 points, or 0.50%, at 18,237.50.

Asian markets rose following gains on Wall Street where stocks soared on Monday, fueled by a surge in tech stocks as investors kicked off a profit-rich week with renewed enthusiasm for dynamic market-leading stocks. market that were beaten last year.

Jan 24 2023, 07:42:19 IST

Asian stocks rise on U.S. Fed optimism, Wall Street gains

Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday after Wall Street gains amid strength in tech stocks and bets for less aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

A benchmark Australian equity index edged higher and Japan’s Topix index rebounded more than 1% while many other markets in the region remained closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. The positive tone for riskier assets was picked up from the United States on Monday, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had its best two-day rally since November and the S&P 500 extended its rise to 12% from at an October low.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%, led by technology companies. The gains more than offset the benchmark’s losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed up 2%. Small company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 1.3%

Elsewhere in the markets, oil stabilized as traders awaited further signals on the state of Chinese demand for crude after the country dropped Covid restrictions.

Gold reversed its losses as traders awaited more US data that could shed light on the trajectory of Fed rate hikes.

