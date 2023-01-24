PureGold Files Notice of Intent to Delist London Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX:PGM.H, LSE:PUR) (PureGold or the Company), today announces that an application has been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares (Shares) on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the principal market for securities listed on the LSE (together, the “London Delisting”).

In accordance with registration rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least twenty working days’ notice of the intended cancellation of the London registration. Therefore, the Company expects the cancellation of listing in London to be effective from 08:00 GMT on 15 February 2023, so the last trading date for the Shares would be 14 February 2023.

The planned delisting in London will not affect the Company’s primary listing on the NEX Table of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PGM.H.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns the PureGold mine, which began gold production in 2021 following the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Companys mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometer property with significant discovery potential.

Additional information about the Company and its business can be found on the Company’s website atwww.puregoldmining.caand under the company profile atwww.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF COUNCIL

“ Mark ODea “

Mark ODea, President and CEO

Investor requests:

Adrian OBrien, Director, Marketing and Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” about the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the request for cancellation of listing in London. and the time of such cancellation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and other similar expressions, or describe an “objective”, or a variation of these words and expressions or indicate that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken, occur or be realized. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based on a number of management’s estimates and assumptions as of the date the statements are made, including, among other things, assumptions about future gold and other metal prices, foreign exchange and interest rates, favorable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals resources and financing on time, obtaining renewals of existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, stability of the workforce, stability of market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of all mineral resources , successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenses. Many assumptions are based on factors and events beyond the Company’s control and there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including current economic conditions; future commodity prices; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of developing new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to perform as intended; non-performance by contracting parties; the timing and success of exploration and development activities generally; delays in obtaining permits; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labor disputes and other hazards of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in completing exploration as well as the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 in the section titled “Risk Factors”, under SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause the actions , events or results are not those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.