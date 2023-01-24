Michigan 1099G tax forms for unemployment benefits now available online





The UIA will send the transcripts by post by the end of January Workers who received unemployment benefits in 2022 can now view or download their 1099-G tax returns through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). A hard copy of the form will be sent to everyone by US mail by the end of January. 1099-G or “Certain Government Payments” statements are prepared by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and show the amount of unemployment benefits a person has received and the federal and state taxes that were retained. Individuals need Form 1099-G to complete their state and federal tax returns. The agency generated about 265,000 forms this year. To access Form 1099-G electronically: Click on the “I want” section

Click on the “1099-G” link. Click on letter 1099-G for tax year 2022. For more information on how to download the form, visit the UIA’s Your Tax Form 1099-G webpage. If a person believes their Form 1099-G is incorrect, they can request a revised form by downloading and submitting Form 1920, Request for Correction of Form 1099-G. Anyone who received a Form 1099-G but did not apply for unemployment benefits last year could be a victim of identity theft. If you suspect this is the case, complete and submit Form 6349, Declaration of Identity Theft in MiWAM. Fast access to 1099 is one of the ways the UIA provides exemplary customer service under the leadership of Julia Dale, whose goal is to transform the agency into a nationwide model of fast, fair and seamless service. fraud. Since Dale was appointed Director in October 2021, the UIA has: Launch of the UIA Modernization Task Force, with representatives from labour, business and unemployed advocates, to advise the agency on meaningful improvements in how it can better serve workers and Michigan Employers.

Announced a replacement of the agency’s decade-old computer system with a user-friendly, state-of-the-art interface for applicants and businesses. A new system will allow for timely program adjustments as economic conditions change and rapid analysis of data, which is currently not possible.

Worked with the Attorney General’s office as well as local, state, and federal law enforcement to bring bad actors to justice and combat fraud within the agency.

Approved more than 76,000 waivers for people who were asked to repay benefits, waiving more than $555 million in overpayments. The UIA continues to assess populations for future exemptions.

Stopping overpayment recoveries on claims filed since March 1, 2020, while the agency deals with protests and pending appeals.

Redesigned the Michigan.gov/UIA website to make it more responsive for those who use a cell phone or tablet to access services.

Secured a $6.8 million grant from the US Department of Labor (DOL) to help workers in underserved communities access unemployment benefits.

Implemented new ethics and security clearance policies for employees and contractors.

Rebuilt to nearly $1.8 billion (and growing) the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund from which weekly benefits are paid to workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

Reassigning staff and resources to handle the largest categories of claims that contribute to the agency’s overall backlog.

Worked to simplify its correspondence by using a human-centered approach to make letters easier to understand for providers and employers.

