EU gas price caps risk stifling market liquidity, regulators warn





BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) – The European Union’s gas price cap, which will be launched next month, could impact financial stability and potentially reduce liquidity in European gas markets traded in stock market, regulators of the bloc’s financial and energy markets said Monday. EU countries agreed in December on a gas price cap which, from February 15, will come into effect if securities transfer center (TTF) benchmark prices rise – a long-debated policy designed to avoid the record prices Europe faced last year after Russia cut gas supplies. In a report on Monday, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said that if gas prices approach the level that would trigger the cap, market participants are likely to change their behavior to avoid triggering it or to avoid it. prepare for it. “While this behavior appears rational on an individual basis, it could trigger large and abrupt changes in the broader market environment, which could impact the orderly functioning of markets and ultimately the financial stability,” ESMA said. ESMA said it seemed likely that market participants would switch to gas trading on contracts or venues where the cap does not apply – either switching to non-European trading venues or trading” over-the-counter”. This could be a blow to liquidity in the regulated markets for TTF contracts, ESMA said. A separate report from the Agency for the Cooperation of European Energy Regulators (ACER) said the impending price cap had so far caused no fallout in energy markets, but was monitoring a series of risks. These include whether market participants would move to “over-the-counter” or non-EU trading hubs, or increase their bids, leading to lower market liquidity, said the ACER. EU gas prices have fallen in recent weeks amid unusually warm weather and full gas storage in the EU, with the first month TTF contract now below €70 per megawatt hour (MWh) – well below records of more than 300 euros/MWh that it has reached. Last year. Both ESMA and ACER will produce a full report by March on the potential impact of the gas price cap. The policy was approved by EU countries last year after a long debate between more than 15 countries in favor of the cap, including Poland and Greece, and those like Germany and the Netherlands which have put warns of potential negative consequences. Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Kate Abnett; edited by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

