US massively underperforms global markets

U.S. stocks have fallen well below their global peers over the past three months, a rarity in recent years, and analysts expect that divergence to widen over the course of 2023. From Tuesday morning, the Russell 3000 the benchmark for the entire US stock market is up 6.3% in the three-month period since October 24, while the S&P 500 is up 4.62%. On the other hand, the MSCI World ex-US index jumped more than 22%, while the pan-European market Stoxx 600 increased by more than 13%. Falling US retail sales and industrial production last week bolstered the view that the US economy is slowing, while growth in Europe, Asia and various emerging markets has improved significantly . In a research note on Friday, European equity strategists at Barclays pointed out that the dynamics of activity in Europe and the United States were decoupling, which is “unusual”, with surprising positive data in Europe such as a rebound in the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) and ZEW economic sentiment. readings. Unusually warm weather for the season in northern Europe and the faster-than-expected reopening of Covid-19 in China have relieved the European outlook, although many economists still expect a mild recession.

Meanwhile, the opposite is happening in the US, where data points to a more pronounced slowdown, but inflation has also shown signs of a sustained downward trend, giving markets hope the end of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike cycle. “Over the past two months or so, stocks and bonds have both cheered early signs of disinflation and slowing growth as they bolstered the peak rate narrative, but the mantra ‘bad data is of good news for equities “seems over in the US now,” Barclays strategists said. “The rally is fading in equities, while it is accelerating in bonds. It’s starting to look like a classic recession scenario, with investors selling stocks to buy bonds.”

By contrast, Europe appears to be in a “sweet spot” at the moment, the UK bank believes, with disinflation hopes pushing yields lower and economic sentiment receiving a boost from plunging oil prices. energy and the reopening of China, driving stocks higher. “We started the year [overweight] Europe versus the US and I think the former offers better value, the potential to see flows reallocated to the region and arguably more positive growth risks, at least in the short term,” Emmanuel said. Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. “However, should the macroeconomic situation in the United States deteriorate further, history suggests that the decoupling between the two markets may not last long.” Stephen Isaacs, chairman of Alvine Capital’s investment committee, told CNBC on Monday that Europe’s resurgence against the United States was at the center of fears that energy prices will remain high or even become uncontrollable.

This was confirmed by recent portfolio flow data released by French bank BNP Paribas, which showed that with falling gas prices, foreign investors returned to eurozone equities in October and November. for the first time since February 2022. Isaacs also noted that while the conversation around higher interest rates generally focuses on the negative implications for economic growth, it also means that savers generate income. “Where do we find the most savers in general terms? Places like Germany, northern Europe, so I think those are still some of the little factors that people have forgotten,” he said. -he declares. “Tourism, again a big plus for Europe, and finally the fact that European assets have been undervalued and underowned for some time.”