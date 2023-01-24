The world’s best stock market strategist says investors are falling into a trap again





At the end of 2021, after three straight years of double-digit S&P 500 returns, many Wall Street strategists were sure the stock market would continue to soar in 2022. But Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, was not so optimistic. Wilson argued that a combination of fire and ice or rising interest rates and declining economic growth would hurt stock prices and lead to a tough year for investors.

Each time the stock market rallied throughout the year, Wilson warned it was just a trap. And it turned out he was right. The S&P 500 ended up falling around 20% in 2022, ending the year at 3,839, a far cry from Wall Street’s 4,800. average forecast. Now, with recent US economic data raising hopes for a soft landing where inflation is brought under control without triggering a recession, the strategist says investors are repeating the same old mistakes. The S&P 500 has jumped more than 5% year-to-date amid waning inflation and recession fears, but Wilson thinks corporate earnings are set to suffer further, making the rise another bear market. The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we’ve been on high alert for such leading counterfeits, he wrote in a research note on Sunday. Suffice it to say, we’re not biting on this recent rally because our work and processes are so compelling on the downside to earnings. Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate for the S&P 500 in 2023 is $228 per share, but even without a recession, Morgan Stanley expects earnings per share of just $195 this year. Wilson said Sunday that evidence is mounting that companies’ costs are rising faster than their sales, which will eventually erode profit margins. For that reason, he said, he is even increasingly eyeing the bearish case of $180 per share earnings for the S&P 500 this year. Our work shows further earnings erosion, with the gap between our model and forward estimates as wide as it has ever been, he wrote. The last two times our model was this far below consensus, the S&P 500 fell 34% and 49%. Wilson, who earned No. 1 stock strategist honors in the last Institutional investor survey, is not alone in worrying that earnings could disappoint investors in the first half. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note on Monday that he believes there is currently an unfavorable risk-reward trade-off in broad indexes like the S&P 500. We don’t see much room for markets to recover in the near term, especially given our outlook for continued pressure on corporate earnings growth, he wrote, echoing Wilson’s concerns about the profits. Wilson said the S&P 500 could fall about 25% to 3,000 in the first half of this year as corporate profit margins deteriorate, forcing some executives to rethink their overly optimistic outlook. But after that, the strategist says a new bull market will begin, creating a huge buying opportunity for investors as the blue chip index rebounds to 3,900 by the end of the year. Wilson went on to say he was pleased with the recent surge in stocks, arguing that it was a necessary condition for the final gasps of the bear market. Over the past 50 years, stock market rallies have been a common feature of bear markets, occurring 6.5 times on average. Wilson said the latest rally is an example of the false signals and misleading reflections in this mirror bear market and advised investors to be patient as better stock buying opportunities loom on the horizon.

