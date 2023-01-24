One week left to file application for less than 3.4 million self-assessment customers





With one week to go before the deadline, HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) urges fewer than 3.4 million customers to self-assess tax filing. More than 12 million customers are expected to file tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year and pay any taxes owing by the January 31 deadline. To date, nearly 8.7 million customers have already filed their tax return. Last year, more than 10.2 million customers filed their tax returns for the 2020 to 2021 tax year before the January 31, 2022 deadline. Anyone who has not yet started their self-assessment or needs help completing it can visit GOV.UK to access a wide range of resources including advice, webinars and youtube videos. Customers are encouraged to check online for assistance before calling HMRC during what is the busiest time of the year. Myrtle Lloyd, Managing Director of Client Services, said: Time is running out for millions of people who have yet to file their self-assessments and pay any taxes due. Clients don’t need to call us, they can save time and search Self Assessment on GOV.UK for a wealth of information and resources to help them complete their tax return. Customers can pay their tax bill in approximately 60 seconds via the free and secure service HMRC application. The app can also provide useful information for those who have yet to file their tax returns, including their National Insurance number, unique tax reference and any PAYE information. Customers who are unable to pay all of what they owe may be able to set up a payment plan, allowing them to spread the cost over into manageable monthly installments. Self-assessment customers can use self-checkout time on GOV.UK if they: have filed their income tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year

owe less than 30,000

can pay in full within 12 months For customers who pay their current estimated tax bill via on-account payment, the first payment for the 2022 to 2023 tax year is due on January 31. A full range of payment options are listed on GOV.UK. Anyone who files their tax return or pays any taxes due after January 31 may face a penalty. HMRC will treat those with genuine excuses with leniency, as it focuses on those who consistently fail to file their tax returns and willful tax evaders. The penalties for late tax filing are: an initial fixed penalty of 100, which applies even if there is no tax payable, or if the tax owing is paid on time

after 3 months, additional daily penalties of 10 per day, up to a maximum of 900

after 6 months, a new penalty of 5% of the tax due or 300, whichever is greater

after 12 months, another charge of 5% or 300, whichever is greater There are also additional late payment penalties of 5% of unpaid tax at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months. Customers should be aware of the risk of being scammed. Check HMRC scam tips on GOV.UK. More information Learn more about self-assessment. We encourage customers to find the information they need on GOV.UK. The Self-Assessment Helpline is extremely busy at this time of year and will close at 6pm on January 31st. Customers should include their bank details when depositing, so that if HMRC needs to issue a refund, he can do so quickly and safely. Customers who do not have a Government Gateway username and password will need two forms of evidence to prove their identity. This may include their UK passport and UK driving licence. We’re rolling out a new identity verification alternative, which lets them use their phone’s camera to confirm a match with their driver’s license. We urge customers never to share their Government Gateway username and password. A person using this information could steal it or make a fraudulent claim on their behalf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-week-left-to-file-for-fewer-than-34-million-self-assessment-customers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos