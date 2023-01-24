NYSE Says Trading Issue That Halted Dozens of Stocks Has Been Resolved

Trading in more than 200 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened on Tuesday due to an apparent technical glitch.

The main names affected were Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald’s, according to the NYSE. website. Many stocks have been shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered halts in volatility.

Many affected businesses resumed operations by 9:45 a.m. ET. The NYSE said around 9:50 a.m. that all of its systems were operational.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NYSE said in a statement that a system glitch led the exchange to not hold opening auctions for some of its listed securities.

The exchange said some early trades in the affected shares will be declared null and void due to the error. The complete list of actions that could see trades canceled is available on the exchange website.

The NYSE is owned by Intercontinental exchange whose shares were down 2% on Tuesday.

The NYSE, like some other exchanges, has implemented automatic stops for stocks that move dramatically in one direction or another. On a normal trading day, few or no stocks are halted for volatility on the NYSE.

The other major US stock exchange, the Nasdaq, did not appear to be impacted by the technical issue.

Correction: The NYSE technical issue occurred on Tuesday. A previous version incorrectly indicated the day of the week.