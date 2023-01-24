Business
What are traded CDs?
If you want to increase your savings while protecting your financial portfolio, a traded CD might be an option to consider.
A traded CD is a type of CD that you can purchase through a broker or brokerage firm rather than a bank. With a negotiated CD, you can enjoy most of the benefits of a traditional CD, plus longer terms and higher interest income. At the same time, it’s not a perfect option for everyone. You should be aware of potential pitfalls before buying a traded CD.
Below, CNBC Select explains how a traded CD works, its pros and cons, and whether you should consider investing in a CD.
How does a negotiated CD work?
Traded CDs are issued by banks and sold wholesale to investment firms and brokerage houses where they become available for purchase by investors. By doing so, the broker brings a lot of money into the bank, which often results in higher APYs than you can get with a traditional CD.
For example, at the time of this writing, loyalty offers 4.6% APY on traded CDs for terms between nine and 18 months. Charles Schwab announces even higher yields of 4.7% APY for maturities between 10 and 18 months. Compare, First National Bank of America CDCNBC Select’s choice for best one-year CD, earns 4.4% APY at the time of writing.
First National Bank of America CD
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
The minimum balance
$1,000 to open and start earning interest
Monthly fee
Early Withdrawal Penalty Fee
For a 3-year CD (or any CD between 24 and 47 months): equal to 360 days of interest
To buy a traded CD, you will need a brokerage account. Additionally, a broker sets a minimum investment amount usually of $1,000 and minimum increments for adding funds. If you’re buying a new or available CD for the first time, there’s usually no upfront cost. If you are buying on the secondary market, that is, buying from people selling their traded CDs, your broker may charge you a fee.
You can buy CDs from different banks and keep them in one brokerage account. This can be useful if you have a large amount to invest and want to manage all your CDs in one place. The FDIC limits federal insurance to $250,000 per customer at an insured bank. Since your brokerage account may contain CDs from multiple banks, you can protect amounts beyond a single bank’s FDIC limit.
When buying a traded CD, pay attention to whether it is refundable. Banks often offer higher yields on these CDs, but there is a caveat. If you buy a traded redeemable CD, the bank may terminate it before it reaches the maturity date. For example, this can happen if interest rates fall. In this case, you will get your original deposit back, plus any interest you earned, but you won’t get the total return you expected.
After buying a traded CD, you can leave it alone until the maturity date or choose to sell it. Note that this can be risky as a CD may lose some of its value, especially in a rising rate environment. When interest rates on new CDs rise, you may face less demand for CDs you purchased at a lower APY. Plus, you’ll likely pay a sales fee to trade your CD.
Traded CDs vs Bank CDs: What’s the Difference?
Negotiated CDs and traditional CDs share many similarities: both are issued by a bank (meaning they are both protected by FDIC insurance), pay fixed interest, and have specific maturity dates. However, there are several key differences.
- Terms: The term of a typical bank CD is between three months and five years. A negotiated CD can offer much more flexibility with terms ranging from one month to 20 years.
- Distribution of interests: A bank CD lets you enjoy compound interest and pay it all off on the due date. Traded CDs, on the other hand, do not generate compound interest. Some send interest payments at regular intervals, such as monthly or twice a year, and others on the due date. If you want to earn on your return, you will have to reinvest the interest yourself.
- Early withdrawal: If you withdraw money early from a bank CD, you will usually pay a penalty equal to months of interest. With a traded CD, you sell the CD instead and may only have to pay a small fee.
Advantages and disadvantages of a traded CD
Before you commit to investing in traded CDs, consider their pros and cons.
Advantages
- Traded CDs offer greater liquidity. The option to sell the CD on the secondary market allows you to withdraw the funds sooner without having to worry about high penalties.
- You can enjoy longer durations. You can buy a traded CD with a term as long as 20 years or even 30 years in some cases and still earn a fixed interest rate.
- You can keep multiple CDs in the same brokerage account. This can help you protect larger sums of money, provided the issuing banks are FDIC insured.
- You can get higher returns. In general, traded CDs yield higher APYs than bank CDs. However, this might not always be the case. As with any financial product, it pays to shop around.
Ally Bank High Yield CDs
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
The APY varies depending on the term of office. Click “Learn more” for more details.
The minimum balance
Monthly fee
Early Withdrawal Penalty Fee
For a 5-year CD (or any CD of 49 months or more): equal to 150 days of interest
CFG CD Community Bank
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
The minimum balance
$500 to open and start earning interest
Monthly fee
Early Withdrawal Penalty Fee
For CD 1 year: Subject to a penalty; A withdrawal within six days of opening the account will cost you a 7 day interest penalty
The inconvenients
- Traded CDs involve certain risks. For example, when interest rates rise, you risk losing money on a traded CD if you sell it before the maturity date. However, traded CDs are still safe in the sense that they are protected by a bank’s FDIC insurance.
- The issuing bank can call a negotiated CD. This can cause you to miss out on potential future gains.
- Interest on traded CDs is not compounded. If you want to earn on your interest, you will have to reinvest it in another account.
Should you buy a traded CD?
While not an ideal choice for everyone, traded CDs can make a lot of sense in some cases.
This is especially true if you are looking to invest in a CD but have over $250,000 to deposit. In this situation, you can purchase multiple CDs through a single brokerage account and have all funds covered by federal insurance.
A negotiated CD can also be a good choice when you are looking for more flexibility than a traditional CD can offer you. For example, if you want more duration options or don’t want to worry about penalties in case you need to withdraw the money sooner, a traded CD might be a good choice.
On the other hand, if you want something simpler and more predictable, you might want to stick with a traditional CD. Traded CDs may seem more complex and some terminology may be new to you if you have never traded investments before. Plus, there’s the risk of losing out on potential value, depending on when you sell or if the bank decides to call the CD.
Choosing Between a High Yield Savings Account and a Traded CD
Opening a traded CD can be a good idea if you’re saving up for a big purchase and want to take advantage of longer terms. Although they offer greater liquidity than traditional CDs, for easier access to your money, for example if you’re saving for your emergency fund, you’ll want to opt for a high-yield savings account instead.
Currently, there are high-yield savings accounts that offer APYs of over 4% and charge no monthly fees. Here are CNBC Select’s picks of the best high-yield savings accounts:
Compare offers to find the best savings account
At the end of the line
A traded CD is similar to a traditional CD but can offer higher rates, longer terms, and more liquidity. You can buy this type of CD through a broker and possibly resell it on the secondary market before the maturity date. It’s a relatively safe investment vehicle, but be sure to consider other types of CDs and high-yield savings accounts and compare rates and terms to determine what’s right for you.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
