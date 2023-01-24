A Dilemma for Governments: How to Pay for Million-Dollar Therapies





While there are more than six million people worldwide with sickle cell disease, most of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa, initial launches are expected to focus on tens of thousands of patients in the United States and Europe. Record price tags for gene therapies have largely escaped criticism that has followed other industry pricing decisions. This sentiment reflects how powerful many gene therapies are. Doctors sometimes go so far as to call them cures and their unique position as one-time treatments. Such therapy has only one chance to make money and, in some cases, can replace chronic treatments that would otherwise be administered for the rest of a patient’s life at a much higher cumulative cost. Yet for middle-income countries, if the health benefits of these therapies are immediate but the potential savings occur in the future, these maths might not work for them, said Rena Conti, economist at the health at the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. Tay Salimullah, a Novartis executive, said the company is working closely with governments and health plans to determine whether to cover Zolgensma, in some cases allowing them to spread their payments over time, such as a mortgage, or offering a price reduction if the treatment does not work. In Brazil, the agreement with Novartis asks the government to divide payments for each treatment into five equal parts over four years. If a patient dies, needs permanent ventilation, or is unable to maintain certain motor functions two years after receiving Zolgensma, the government will not be required to make subsequent payments. This child has a future Until six years ago, there were no approved treatments for SMA, which affects approximately one in 10,000 newborns. Infants with the most severe form of the disease were sent home and their families were asked to prepare for their death. Zolgensma and two other drugs approved since 2016 have opened up once unimaginable possibilities for patients with SMA. I tell parents to keep putting money into their college fund because this child has a future, said Dr. Thomas Crawford, who treats SMA patients at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

