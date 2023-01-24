



Several stocks experienced trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % Me: DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33733.96 +104.40 +0.31% SP500 S&P500 4016.95 -2.86 -0.07% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11334.271927 -30.14 -0.27% The issue, which seemed brief, involved several stocks, including 3M, Verizon and Wells Fargo, according to regulatory updates from the NYSE. MORE U.S. COMPANIES ARE PREPARING FOR JOB CUTS AMID LIKELY RECESSION, SURVEY SHOWS Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % MMM 3M Co. 115.07 -7.56 -6.16% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 40.42 +0.79 +1.99% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 44.45 -0.58 -1.29% At the open, Nike shares were down more than 8%, but have since rallied. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the exchange reported on its market status page that “All systems are currently operational.” 3M DELETING THOUSANDS OF JOBS In the late afternoon, the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, provided FOX Business with an update on the investigation into the situation. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 106.25 -2.42 -2.23% “On January 24, 2023, due to a system glitch, the NYSE did not hold an opening auction in a subset of its listed securities. This system glitch resulted in continued trading in these securities from 9:30 a.m. with no opening auction print.As therefore, a number of main trading session trades took place before the Limit Up Limit Down bands were received.These trades are eligible under the NYSE rule 7.10(c)(1)(B) to be considered clearly erroneous” part of the update explained. “Additionally, for securities that did not conduct an opening auction and entered a LULD pause before 9:30:45 a.m., the Exchange assesses the marking of trades as outliers (i.e., say the price change (sale condition H)) on the consolidated band,” NYSE said. All systems remain and have remained operational as of 10:21 a.m. ET. It’s unclear what caused the problem and what the potential cost impact will be.

