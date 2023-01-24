Wave of sell orders on NYSE unleashes market chaos





Content of the article Dozens of large-cap stocks saw their prices swing wildly as markets opened on Tuesday, sending companies such as Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley to brief but sharp plunges from which they usually recovered quickly.

Content of the article After closing Monday at US$45.03, Wells Fargo fell to US$38.10 before rebounding, while Morgan Stanley plunged to US$84.93 after finishing at US$97.13 on Monday.

Content of the article Exchange officials did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails. The price action bears the hallmarks of past episodes in which computer malfunctions led to sudden price distortions.

Content of the article That’s a little worrying, Oanda’s senior market analyst Ed Moya said over the phone. These aren’t your typical meme stocks, easily manipulated companies, these are Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, these are some of the giants. Tuesday’s trades took place in securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange and took place on other platforms, including those overseen by CBOE Global Markets and private venues reporting to the Finra trade reporting system. .

Content of the article At least 40 stocks in the S&P 500 index were halted, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Other stocks affected include Walmart Inc. and McDonalds Corp. These stocks saw declines of at least 12% before being halted. Their movements have now rebounded within 1% in either direction. Episodes in which computer glitches lead to erratic prices are rare on US exchanges, but not unheard of. Perhaps the most famous is the August 2012 incident in which faulty software used by one of the largest market makers, Knight Trading, riddled the exchanges with erroneous orders and sent stocks swinging on the market. The event sent Knight into insolvency before being bought out by a coalition of business ventures. Last year, Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was behind a flash crash that sent stocks tumbling across Europe, while in Canada a software glitch caused a 40-minute blackout in three exchanges.

Content of the article The start of trading in most US stocks involves a complicated but generally routine process called the opening auction, designed to limit volatility resulting from stock orders piling up before the start of the regular session. In it, a computer balances the supply and demand for a particular stock by setting an opening price which can be considered the level that satisfies as many traders as possible. Where investors might want to look if interest rates and inflation persist Times are changing and your wallet should too Beaten 60/40 portfolios face another tough year We don’t have all the details yet, but it looks like some stocks opened and auto-triggered or were erroneously triggered for an upper/lower limit, which halted them, said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner. at Meridian Equity. Partners who typically work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. All our phones light up, he said. We try to answer calls from our customers and try to explain to them what happened, what is happening and pass on as much accurate information so that they understand what is going on. But for now, things are still unfolding. With the help of Bailey Lipschultz and Jessica Menton. Bloomberg.com

