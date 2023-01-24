Stock Market Live: Stocks End Mixed Amid Earnings Parade; Microsoft on deck





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended a lackluster Tuesday as the dollar maintained gains against its global peers as investors cycled through a heavy list of fourth-quarter earnings while continuing to watch changes in the bond market. ahead of a key inflation reading later in the week. However, shares were disrupted in early trading, following a technical malfunction at the New York Stock Exchange that triggered trading halts in more than 80 listed stocks and raised concerns at the Securities & Exchange Commission. United States. Stocks have racked up solid, but not spectacular, gains since the start of the year, as investors anticipate a tapering off in Fed rate hikes and the potential for a mild U.S. recession despite global inflationary pressures and a central bank still hawkish. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 104 points, or 0.31%, at 33,733, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.7%. The Nasdaq lost 0.27%. The Nasdaq, propelled by big tech gainers and a strong rebound in chip stocks, posted its strongest close since early December last night and is up more than 9.4% for the year. The S&P 500, meanwhile, posted a decent 5.1% gain in January. Traders are still hoping the tailwinds from the Fed’s demise of rate betting will keep markets from falling over the course of the week, following a dovish inflation assessment by Governor Christopher Waller at the end of the week. of last week, while the CME Group’s FedWatch puts the odds of a 25 basis point rate hike – which would take the fed funds rate to a range between 4.5% and 4.75% – at a virtual lock, with an 82.5% chance of a similar movement in March. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were slightly lower at the end of New York trading at 3.458%, while 2-years were pegged at 4.212%. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 0.2% to 101.95%. However, with roughly half the market weight of the S&P 500 reporting earnings this week, attention will quickly shift to December quarter earnings and the short-term outlook provided by corporate executives across various industries. Refinitiv data suggests collective S&P 500 earnings will fall 2.9% from a year ago to $443.4 billion stock-weighted, albeit once the volatile energy sector is eliminated , this figure weakens to a drop of about 7.3%. Microsoft (MSFT) – Get a free report Q2 earnings after the close of trading will go a long way in shaping the market’s near-term outlook, with analysts likely to focus on growth rates for the group’s main cloud division Azure, amid broader concerns over business investment in a declining economy and shrinking profit margins. For the three months ending in December, Microsoft’s fiscal second quarter, The Street is looking for adjusted net income of $2.30 per share on revenue of about $52.97 billion. In terms of individual stocks, 3M Co. (MMM) – Get a free report Shares fell 6.2% after the industry group posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, while unveiling 2,500 job cuts, while warning of “continuing” global economic challenges. Verizon Communications (VZ) – Get a free report gained nearly 2% after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, while beating expectations for new wireless subscribers despite last year’s price increases, but forecast weaker earnings for the year whole in a context of falling customer demand. General Electric (GE) – Get a free report rose 1.2% after posting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings while forecasting weaker full-year profits as its energy business continued to weigh on the industry group’s results. Alphabet (GOOGL) – Get a free reportGoogle’s parent company, fell 2.1% amid reports it could face a US Justice Department investigation over allegations it abused its dominance in the digital advertising market , the media suggested on Tuesday. Bloomberg first reported that the DoJ, which first sued Google — along with eleven state attorneys general — for alleged anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets in 2020, could file its second complaint in Federal Court today.

