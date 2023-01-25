The New York Stock Exchange is investigating a ‘technical glitch’ that briefly halted some trading





By Nicole Goodkind, CNN The New York Stock Exchange experienced a technical glitch on Tuesday morning that led to a brief halt in trading for dozens of large companies just after the market opened. Due to this issue, some trades that took place before the shutdown will be rendered “null and void”, according to a representative of the exchange. In total, more than 250 stocks were affected, including big names such as Verizon, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley, AT&T, Nike, Mastercard, Uber, Wells Fargo, Shell, 3M, Sony, UPS, Visa, Walmart and Exxon Mobil, according to at the NYSE. Many of those stocks made big moves just minutes into the morning trading session, sending shares of companies like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley plummeting. Morgan Stanley briefly dipped to $84.93 after finishing at $97.13 on Monday before recovering. McDonald’s and Walmart also fell more than 12% before trading halted. As of 9:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, all affected NYSE companies had resumed operations, according to a NYSE status report stating that “all systems are currently operational.” What happened Shares generally open for trading on the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. ET, and each share receives an “open price” which is determined by the thousands of orders that have accumulated overnight. and early in the morning before the opening bell. The exchange compiles these buy and sell orders and formats a single price. This price is then quoted at the opening and is known as the ‘auction draw’. In an emailed statement, exchange officials said opening auctions ‘did not take place’ for a number of those stocks, after a ‘system glitch’ prevented orders. accumulated to be compiled into the opening price of certain stocks on Tuesday. This meant that these stocks were opening with supply and demand imbalances at prices far removed from their Monday close. The exchange said trades made before an opening price is printed will be reviewed as “clearly erroneous” under their rules and could be declared null and void. The NYSE did not explain the cause of the technical error. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also said Tuesday it was reviewing the matter. Preliminary judgments NYSE, and most other major exchanges, issue automatic stops for stocks that rise and fall dramatically. In May 2010, the Dow plunged in a “flash crash”, before rebounding dramatically. A report from US regulators later said the huge swing was the result of high-frequency trading activity following a massive trade by a single market participant. This triggered a number of regulatory changes aimed at protecting stock markets, including a “limit up-limit down” mechanism that prevents trades in individual stocks from breaking out of a specific price range. But exchange officials can also halt trading if there is a technical problem. Last fall, three Canadian exchanges suffered a 40-minute outage due to a “connection problem”, before the exchange was able to isolate and repair the problem. The-CNN-Wire

