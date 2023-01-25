NYSE Glitch Leads to Wild Stock Price Swings





The New York Stock Exchange suffered a glitch on Tuesday that led to wild price swings that affected more than 250 stocks, including shares of big companies like Wells Fargo, Verizon and Nike. Shares of Nike fell more than 12% immediately after trading began at 9:30 a.m. in New York. In less than a second, Verizon swung between a loss of more than 17% and a gain of nearly 13%, while Wells Fargo fell more than 15%. The moves, which added or erased billions of dollars in market value, led the exchange to halt trading in just over 80 different stocks. Exchanges have built-in circuit breakers that automatically halt trading if a stock’s price suddenly swings significantly. Once trading resumed, company stock prices moved more or less in line with a typical trading day. Shares of Nike, Verizon and Wells Fargo, for example, had gained or lost less than 2% by the end of Tuesday’s session.

The explanation for the turmoil, according to the exchange, was a malfunction in its system at a crucial time for financial markets. Typically the NYSE holds an opening auction at the start of the trading day, taking orders from buyers and sellers to set the opening price for individual stocks. The exchange said that for some stocks, the opening of the auction did not take place, which led to market chaos. The decline in stock and bond markets this year has been painful, and it remains difficult to predict what lies ahead. Sawtooth trading means that some investors will have paid much more to buy shares than the prevailing market price, while others have paid much less. Some investors said their trades were simply not getting executed, with trading volumes drastically reduced. Traders said they expected much of the activity to reverse. Someone is having a bad day, said Edward Monrad, head of market structure at Optiver, a so-called market maker, which is a type of business that is supposed to buy and sell stocks to facilitate trading. These trades will most likely be canceled, which means people are sitting on trades that they are not sure exist. In the afternoon, the NYSE said its member firms could report wrong trades or seek compensation for losses resulting from the events of Tuesday, according to its rules. The exchange later said that certain trades in more than 250 shares would automatically be declared null and void. Some investors had previously raised concerns about the scale of the price moves, before the circuit breakers were tripped. Exchanges like the NYSE use what are known as limit up, limit down triggers to stop trading a stock if its price moves too much, too fast.

At the opening, this is usually set at 5% or 10% above and below the opening share price. These triggers are designed to protect investors from sudden moves, allowing markets to pause and reset prices before they spiral out of control. Trade data, however, shows that some trades were executed outside of these ranges. Tobacco company Altria closed on Monday at a price of $44.81. It opened more than 15% higher at $51.57 on Tuesday, which appeared to set the stock’s lower trading limit of 5% at $48.99. Yet, within milliseconds, trades were executed around $47, $38, $42, $45, and $44 before the price returned to $48.99, according to reported trade data. Some of those trades were among those the NYSE said it would reverse. The reversal of trades, however, could create further problems for investors who were unsure whether they had bought or sold stocks, or not. This could also impact trades made on other exchanges affected by NYSE volatility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/24/business/nyse-trading-glitch.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos