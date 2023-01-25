Glitch at NYSE briefly halts trading of dozens of blue chip stocks





The New York Stock Exchange announced on Tuesday that it would call off trades in some stocks after problems with its opening auction caused wild swings in blue chip names such as ExxonMobil and McDonalds. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was looking into the issue after the NYSE said a system glitch affected the open of about 250 stocks. The exchange said it had not held an opening auction on the affected shares, meaning they had started trading without precise Limit Up Limit Down bands, which are designed to prevent securities from drifting. negotiate at extreme prices. The error led some stocks such as Wells Fargo to plunge more than 10% as the market opened, while others such as AT&T briefly jumped before trading halted. NYSE said its systems were working properly about 20 minutes later, and said trades executed outside the proper limits will be declared null and void. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns NYSE, fell 2.2% on Tuesday, against a 0.1% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index. NYSE’s opening auctions use a combination of algorithmic quotes and a physical auction run by human market makers at companies including Citadel Securities, Virtu and GTS. The exchange told market makers the problems were caused by an internal issue rather than something to do with market makers, three people briefed on the conversations said. Michael Blaugrund, NYSE Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement Tuesday evening: Such events are extremely rare, and we carefully review daily activity to ensure the highest level of resilience in our systems. We ended the day with a normal market close and expect a regular open on Wednesday. A market maker estimated that more than $1 billion worth of orders were affected, with the volume of shares traded at the open down nearly 90% from recent averages. The SEC said staff were reviewing the activity and had been in contact with the relevant exchanges, while an employee of a market maker said they had also spoken with the regulator. The issue arose just weeks after the SEC announced plans to direct a greater proportion of transactions through auction systems on exchanges, and was immediately blasted by opponents of the changes. The SEC is pushing for all retail order flow to be auctioned on exchanges. That doesn’t bode well, said a person involved in the lobbying efforts. Such an error is rare but not unheard of for major exchanges, which normally pride themselves on being resilient to any unexpected volatility or technical issues. The head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange resigned in 2020 after a hardware glitch halted stock trading on the world’s third-largest stock exchange for an entire day, while the Toronto Stock Exchange suffered brief blackouts in November last and early in the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, NYSE was fined $14 million by the SEC for a series of issues including trading breakdowns.

