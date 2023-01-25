FTC Raises Hart-Scott-Rodino Thresholds, Adjusts Filing Fee Structure Publications





LawFlash

January 24, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on January 23 that it would increase the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR Act) jurisdictional filing thresholds, which together with the new HSR Act filing fee thresholds being considered by the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, will come into force 30 days after the pending publication in the Federal Registerwhich is expected in the next few days. The new rules include an increase in the “deal size” test from deals valued over $101 million to deals valued over $111.4 million, meaning that under the new threshold, acquisitions valued for HSR Act purposes at more than $111.4 million may require prior filing and approval. NEW JURISDICTIONAL PERSONAL SIZE THRESHOLDS Generally, the HSR Act requires both “acquirers” and “acquirers” (as defined in the HSR Act) to file notifications if the following adjusted jurisdictional thresholds are met: A person has net sales or total assets of at least $22.3 million; The other person has net sales or total assets of at least $222.7 million; and As a result of the transaction, the acquirer will own shares and/or assets of the acquiree valued at more than $111.4 million; or As a result of the transaction, the Acquirer will own shares and/or assets of the Acquirer valued at more than $445.5 million, regardless of sales or assets of the Acquirer and Acquirers. Conditions 1 and 2 are commonly referred to as the “person size” test, while conditions 3 and 4 are commonly referred to as the “transaction size” test. The rules of the HSR Act relating to the acquisition of interests in partnerships and interests in a limited liability company (LLC) remain the same. Only acquisitions of economic control in an LLC or partnership are reportable. “Control” is defined as being entitled to 50% or more of the profits of a partnership or LLC or 50% or more of the assets upon dissolution of that entity. NEW SIZE OF TRANSACTION THRESHOLDS The numbers below represent the new “adjusted” size of transaction thresholds. The table illustrates year-to-year variations. Current threshold “As adjusted” threshold $20.2 million $22.3 million $101 million $111.4 million $202 million $222.7 million $403.9 million $445.5 million $1.0098 billion $1.1137 billion Person size and size of transaction threshold changes are implemented pursuant to the 2000 Amendments to Section 7A of the Clayton Antitrust Act. Section 7A(a)(2) of the Clayton Antitrust Act requires the FTC to revise jurisdictional thresholds annually, based on changes in gross national product, pursuant to Section 8(a)(5). The revised thresholds will apply to all transactions closed on or after the effective date of the notice (30 days after the pending publication in the Federal Register). NEW (AND SEPARATE) FILING FEE THRESHOLDS For the first time, following the passage of the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act) in December 2022, filing fees no longer track the HSR size of transaction thresholds. The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act introduces six levels of deposit fees – instead of the previous three levels – which will reduce deposit fees for small transactions and significantly increase fees for transactions with a value equal to or greater than 500 million dollars: Transaction valuation Filing fee More than $111.4 million, but less than $161.5 million $30,000 $161.5 million or more, but less than $500 billion $100,000 $500 million or more, but less than $1 billion $250,000 $1 billion or more, but less than $2 billion $400,000 $2 billion or more, but less than $5 billion $800,000 $5 billion or more $2.25 million The figures above represent the new base filing fee levels under the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act. For each fiscal year beginning after September 30, 2023, this fee will increase by the percentage increase, if any, in the Consumer Price Index as assessed by the Department of Labor.[1] These new filing fee thresholds will apply to all filings made on or after the effective date of the notice (30 days after the pending publication in the Federal Register).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/01/ftc-increases-hsr-thresholds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos