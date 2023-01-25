US stock market: S&P 500 ends slightly lower after mixed earnings, opening glitch

The S&P 500 ended nominally lower Tuesday at the close of a choppy session marked by a string of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.

A surge in NYSE-listed stocks was halted at the top of the session due to an apparent technical malfunction, which caused initial price confusion and prompted an investigation by the States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). -United.

More than 80 stocks were affected by the issue, which caused wide swings in the opening prices of dozens of stocks, including Walmart Inc and Nike Inc.

“Everyone has IT issues, first the airlines and now it’s the NYSE,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “Looks like it was quickly fixed.”

“Some of the prints were clearly bad,” Ghriskey added. “It was a surprise. Unexpected.”

The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in negative territory, while the Dow Jones ended slightly higher.

The fourth quarter earnings season is in full swing, with 72 of the S&P 500 companies reporting. Of these, 65% beat the consensus, just a hair below the long-term average of 66%, according to Refinitiv. Overall, analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings to be 2.9% lower than the year-ago quarter, down from the 1.6% year-on-year decline seen. on January 1, according to Refinitiv.

“The Fed will analyze earnings reports and look at how the economy is doing, given the rate hikes and other issues,” Ghriskey said. “We’re getting closer to the point where the Fed sees enough progress in fighting inflation to halt (interest) rate hikes and that’s why markets have been reacting positively lately.”

Economic data showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in manufacturing and services in the first weeks of the year, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s restrictive interest rates are dampening demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.4 points, or 0.31%, to 33,733.96, the S&P 500 fell 2.86 points, or 0.07%, to 4,016.95 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 30.14 points, or 0.27%, to 11,334.27.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, industrials led the percentage gains, while communications services suffered the biggest loss.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, fell 2.2% as SEC investigators searched for the cause of Tuesday’s opening bell confusion.

Alphabet Inc shares fell 2.1% after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Google for abusing its dominance in the digital advertising industry.

Industrial conglomerates 3M Co and General Electric Co both provided disappointing forecasts due to inflationary headwinds.

Shares of 3M lost 6.2% while those of General Electric rose 1.2%.

Aerospace/defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp were a contrasting study, with the former posting disappointing earnings forecasts and the latter beating estimates on strong travel demand.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon rose 1.8% and 3.3% respectively.

Rail operator Union Pacific Corp missed its profit estimates as labor shortages and inclement weather delayed shipments. Its shares lost 3.3%.

Microsoft gained more than 4% in extended trading after narrowly missing quarterly revenue estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.01 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.17 to 1 favored the decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 22 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.58 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.61 billion over the past 20 trading days.