The stock market is rising; But nothing to do with the economy
A long, long time ago, in the 1980s, matchmaker and oh israel Shimshon Stock wrote a column for the Nshei Chabad Newsletter, titled The Stock Exchange. The articles have now been collected in a book.
NCN Staff
A long, long time ago, in the 1980s, matchmaker and oh israel Shimshon Stock wrote a column for the Newsletter Nshei Chabadthat then-editor Rivki Geisinsky named The Stock Exchange.
Now the CNas well as Yoel Atkins, supported and encouraged by the Stock family, are happy and proud to announce that all these articles have been collected in a book, stock exchange, by Shimshon Stock.
(Were not inconsistent. When we refer to a column we use quotes The Stock Market and when we refer to a book we use italicsThe Stock Exchange. When you work for the CN that’s the kind of thing you learn.)
The book contains Shimshon’s old-fashioned wisdom and experience. Extract:
… I once witnessed a terrible scene. A young widow with three young children was waiting for the van to take her children to school so she could be at work by 9:00 a.m. It was snowing and the van didn’t show up. The young mother turned to a young man who was about to get into her car and drive her children to school and asked: Are you taking my children to school too? The man looked at his children, who had snow on them, I can’t take them. They are going to damage the upholstery of my car, they are full of snow! The woman looked a little lost for a minute. What was she going to do, when she had to be at work in 15 minutes? But she gathered her wits and went inside to hail a taxi and call her boss that she would be late. When she came out, the man said, I insist on paying the taxi, I feel bad for not taking them. She refused to take it of course (how rude to offer it!) and now the man had no way to assuage her conscience, her guilt offering having been rejected. Baruch Hashem, now that the young woman has happily remarried. She is grateful to those who helped her during her years of widowhood. And this man, the neighbor with the car, lost his only chance to lend a hand in his difficult times. His car is still beautiful. But he can’t take the car with him after 120 years…
For more excerpts from the column, La Bourse, Click here or buy the issue of Chof Bais Shvat, which will be in stores before Chof Bais Shvat. There is a painting (by Esther Rosen) of Shimshon and Martha on the cover.
Were excited about the new book, The Stock Exchange, but we were also excited about the rest of the issue! Some highlights:
*Esther Sternberg even surpasses Esther Sternberg in this issue.
* Is it my problem if people get old and still haven’t found their partner? Rabbi Avraham Y. Heschel, son of Rabbi Kopycznitzer, zyahe said.
*Tzippy Clapman remembers how she and her husband were OF COURSE they continued chlichusand what she learned about the true meaning of shlichus.
*Leah Riman vividly remembers how her son, Logan, was born without eyes. Logan is 18 now. Find out what it was like raising him alone and how Leah discovered her special gift.
*Esther Etiquette (written by Chana Kornfeld) discusses all the unspoken competition surrounding low mitzvahs and what mothers can do about it.
* Consider starting to do some or all of Chitas? It’s your problem ! Read what the Rebbe and the Frierdiker Rebbe had to say about it, and listen to many women like you, women who don’t have extra time in their day
Click here to subscribeor pick it up at a store in Crown Heights before Chof Beis Shvat.
