Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Crash Updates: Sensex Beats Over 850 Pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Adani Group shares slide up to 7%

Indian stocks hit a more than a week low in volatile trading on Wednesday, ahead of the monthly derivatives expiration and federal budget.

“We are seeing a lot of volatility, especially in light of the Adani report, and with the monthly expiration of futures and options today and before the budget,” said Samrat Dasgupta, managing director of Esquire Capital Investment. Advisors.

Nifty’s volatility index climbed 8.5% to 14.815 after hovering around the 14 mark for more than a month.

Shares of Adani Group companies fell 2% to 7% after short seller Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the companies through US-traded bonds and instruments derivatives not traded in India.

The Nifty is still in the 17,800-18,200 range, so it may be a good opportunity to recover some stocks when it hits the 17,800 level, as it is good support at the moment, Dasgupta said.

Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the Union budget due next week, which could lead to a higher allocation for social sector programs, analysts said.

All major sector indices fell, with the high weight financials and IT losing 1.5% and 0.8% respectively.

Nifty 50 members Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Cipla Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Labs are due to release their quarterly results later today.

Auto stocks lost early gains to trade down 0.2%, with Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto the only index gainers.

Maruti rose 0.8% on strong third-quarter results, while Bajaj Auto rose 0.3%.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.