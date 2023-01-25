Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Crash Updates: Sensex Beats Over 850 Pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Adani Group shares slide up to 7%
“We are seeing a lot of volatility, especially in light of the Adani report, and with the monthly expiration of futures and options today and before the budget,” said Samrat Dasgupta, managing director of Esquire Capital Investment. Advisors.
Nifty’s volatility index climbed 8.5% to 14.815 after hovering around the 14 mark for more than a month.
Shares of Adani Group companies fell 2% to 7% after short seller Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the companies through US-traded bonds and instruments derivatives not traded in India.
The Nifty is still in the 17,800-18,200 range, so it may be a good opportunity to recover some stocks when it hits the 17,800 level, as it is good support at the moment, Dasgupta said.
Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the Union budget due next week, which could lead to a higher allocation for social sector programs, analysts said.
All major sector indices fell, with the high weight financials and IT losing 1.5% and 0.8% respectively.
Nifty 50 members Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Cipla Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Labs are due to release their quarterly results later today.
Auto stocks lost early gains to trade down 0.2%, with Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto the only index gainers.
Maruti rose 0.8% on strong third-quarter results, while Bajaj Auto rose 0.3%.
Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
NEWS IN STOCK: BEL
#StocksInFocus | BEAUTIFUL in focus! Company is barred from Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund following co’s sale of… https://t.co/n98oqrClTK
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1674631948000
Asahi India Glass appoints Sanjay Labroo as Managing Director and CEO
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 1:12 p.m.
Indian markets saw a sharp decline on the January F&O expiry day. There is no trigger, but the market seems nervous ahead of the Union budget. The market is following last year’s pattern as in 2022 the Nifty saw a doji candle (indicating range-bound movement) in the second and third weeks of January followed by a sharp decline in the last week of January. However, this sell-off was a buying opportunity, as we then saw a strong post-budget rally. So, according to the model, we can expect a post-fiscal recovery in the market. Technically Nifty is close to the critical support level of 17800, and if it breaks below then 17625 and 17425 are the next support levels. On the upside, 18200 is a critical hurdle; above, we can expect a rally towards the 18500 and 18650 levels.
– Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
PSU Banking Stocks Lead Sector Losers in Banking Pack
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 12:22 p.m.
Marine Electricals (India) received orders worth Rs 20.75 crore
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 11:49
IHC, ADAI among Adani FPO bidders; oversubscribed anchor book
Sensex today: SENSEX 850 POINT TANKS
South Indian Bank reported a net profit of Rs 102.75 crore on Tuesday, limited by money set aside as aging provisions for security receipts under a regulatory mandate. The Thrissur-based lender had reported a loss of Rs 50.31 crore in the year-ago period, while its profit for the previous September quarter stood at Rs 223 crore.
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 11:15 a.m.
Stock market LIVE: Stocks at fresh 52-week lows
Rupee rises slightly on weak Dollar, traders eye entries
“A struggle between buyers and sellers is likely to continue,” as market entries could keep the rupee strong, but RBI intervention on the other side could limit gains, said Amit Pabari, chief executive of CR Forex. “The broad range for the currency would remain between 80.80 and 82.10.”
Stock market LIVE: These automotive and automotive auxiliary stocks are trading higher in a weak market
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 10:33 am
Sensex Today: Top Sensex hangs out at this hour
Live Market Updates: Sensex racks up over 550 pts
GOOD BREAKS BELOW 18,000
Back in the neutral region, with positivity rapidly receding, it would take a push above 18200 to usher in momentum, to keep the 18600 view in play. As it stands, the collapse is not still not expected except below 18000, but the possibility of floating above 18047-18110 will initially be important to maintain a positive bias.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Most Adani Group shares fall in trading today
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 09:32
The 18200 Nifty has become a major resistance level which keeps the Nifty iAn within the narrow band of 17800-18200. Now, it looks like a major trigger is needed to break that range up or down. Two major events on February 1 – the Union budget and the Fed’s interest rate decision – have the potential to break this tight range. A good budget and positive comments from the Fed can break the upper range. On the contrary, any negative fiscal proposal like increasing the long-term capital gains tax rate or a more hawkish than expected Fed can break the lower end of the range. Let’s wait for the actual result.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Morning trade top movers
Price as of Jan 25, 2023 09:26
Rupee opens 0.14% at 81.6100 per US dollar; previous close 81.7200
Opening Bell: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 18,100; CarTrade Tech gains 5%, MOSL drops 5%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips 150 points; Clever below 18,100
Asian stocks hit 7-month highs
Asian stocks extended their winning run to seven-month highs on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as soaring inflation made it more likely a rise in interest rates.
Oil rebounds as China demands recovery optimism support prices
Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as hopes of a pick-up in demand from China’s top importer after it emerged from the curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic provided support after prices fell in the previous session due to concerns about global economic growth. Brent crude futures gained 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel at 0214 GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.59 a barrel, after falling 1.8% on Tuesday.
Quarterly results today
75 companies to detail the results for the December quarter. Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Patanjali Foods, DLF, among the most important.
Stock Exchange LIVE: SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 28 points, or 0.15%, at 18,176.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Wednesday.
Tech View: Nifty stuck between 17,900 and 18,200.
The Nifty stock index formed a bearish candle with a lower shadow today, indicating no follow-on buys, but at the same time significant declines are being bought.
LIVE: S&P 500 ends slightly lower after mixed earnings, opening glitch
The S&P 500 ended nominally lower Tuesday at the close of a choppy session marked by a string of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.
The rupee drops 28 paise against the US dollar
The rupee fell 28 paise to close at 81.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strengthening US currency and relentless outflows of foreign funds.
Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty on Tuesday
The BSE Sensex index ended up 37 points or 0.06% at 60,979, while Nifty50 closed at 18,118.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
