FTC Releases Revised Hart-Scott-Rodino Notification Thresholds for 2023





Click for PDF On January 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced its annual update to the thresholds for pre-merger notifications of certain mergers and acquisitions transactions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act ). As required by law, jurisdictional thresholds for HSR laws are updated annually to account for changes in gross national product. The new thresholds will become effective 30 days after their publication in the Federal Register and will apply to transactions entered into on or after that date. The transaction threshold size for reporting proposed mergers and acquisitions under Section 7A of the Clayton Act will increase by $10 million, from $101 million in 2022 to $111.4 million in 2023. Origin threshold 2022 threshold 2023 threshold $10 million $20.2 million $22.3 million $50 million $101 million $111.4 million $100 million $202 million $222.7 million $110 million $222.2 million $245 million $200 million $403.9 million $445.5 million $500 million $1.0098 billion $1.1137 billion $1 billion $2.0196 billion $2.2274 billion HSR deposit fees have been revised in line with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. There are three new tiers for 2023, with deposit fees decreasing for certain transactions and the maximum increasing significantly for transactions with a value equal to or greater than $5 billion. The new filing fees, which will also take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, will be: Costs Transaction size $30,000 Valued at less than $161.5 million $100,000 Valued at $161.5 million or more but less than $500 million $250,000 Valued at $500 million or more but less than $1 billion $400,000 Valued at $1 billion or more but less than $2 billion $800,000 Valued at $2 billion or more but less than $5 billion $2,250,000 $5 billion or more The 2023 thresholds triggering prohibitions on certain nested directorships on corporate boards are $45,257,000 for section 8(a)(l) (size of corporation) and $4,525,700 for section 8(a)(2)(A) (competitive sales). Section 8 thresholds came into effect on January 23, 2023.[1] _____________________________ [1] The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has promised to increase enforcement of alleged director locks, as reported here: https://www.gibsondunn.com/doj-antitrust-division-head-promises-litigation-to- break-up-director-locks/. Gibson Dunns attorneys are available to answer any questions you may have regarding the new HSR transaction threshold sizes, or HSR and antitrust/competition regulations and rulemaking more generally. Please feel free to contact the Gibson Dunn attorney you usually work with at the Antitrust and Competition Practice Group firms, or any of the partners or counsel listed below: Rachel S. Brass Co-Chair, Antitrust & Competition Group, San Francisco

(+1 415-393-8293, [email protected]) Stephen Weissman Co-Chair, Antitrust & Competition Group, Washington, DC

