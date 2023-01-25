



Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is pleased to announce that C. Lee Wilson has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office. Wilson will continue to focus his practice on bankruptcy, mergers and acquisitions and shareholder litigation. We are delighted to welcome Lee to the firm,” said Scott J. Greenberg, Global Co-Chairman of Gibson Dunns’ Corporate Restructuring and Reorganization Practice Group. We are already seeing an accelerated growth in the practice of bankruptcy and do not expect this to subside anytime soon. With his extensive experience and sophistication in this area, Lee is well positioned to help us meet this demand and will strengthen the position of our restructuring and corporate reorganization practice groups as a market leader. I am delighted to work with Lee again and look forward to welcoming him to the Gibson Dunn family. Not only does Lee have extensive knowledge of bankruptcy litigation, but he also has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation. Lee is very familiar with complex business transactions and financial instruments, said Reed Brodsky, co-chairman of the Gibson Dunns Litigation Practice Group. He will be a tremendous asset to our transactional litigation practice and will also support our transactional practices more broadly, both in New York and firm-wide. I am thrilled to join the Gibson Dunn team, said Wilson. I look forward to working with firms across the firm’s platform and am delighted to work alongside Scott Greenberg again, whom I have long considered one of the most distinguished practitioners in the restructuring bar. About C. Lee Wilson Wilson focuses on bankruptcy litigation, mergers and acquisitions litigation, shareholder litigation, corporate governance litigation and contract litigation. He also frequently advises on securities and regulatory investigations and litigation, arbitrations and other matters. He regularly advises on the drafting and interpretation of contracts and potential litigation exposure prior to M&A, private equity and financing transactions. In 2006, he graduated sperm praise from Harvard Law School, where he served on the Harvard Journal of Law and Technology. He served as legal clerk to Chief Justice Danny Julian Boggs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

