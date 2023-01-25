10 best non-alcoholic drinks, according to the editors of Bon Apptit

Not too long ago, the only non-alcoholic beverage options for non-drinkers were sodas, sparkling waters, or spicy fruity concoctions dubbed alcohol-free. This time is no more. More and more brands are entering the soft drinks space, launching everything from alcohol-free wine, spirits and beers to ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails, which means that there are now soft drinks in canned and bottled that look like adult drinks.

Whatever your reason for not drinking alcohol, we’ve rounded up some of the best ABV-free drinks that mimic the layered, balanced flavor profiles we look for in any good drink. Want a non-alcoholic spirit that can replace gin in your G&Ts and tendrils (and look gorgeous on your bar cart)? How about a bubbly dupe of ros or a range of non-alcoholic beers that can go along with the best that craft breweries have to offer? Or maybe you’ve never had a drop of alcohol in your life and are just looking to expand your list of fun and tasty beers that pair well with food. We have you covered on all fronts.

When I take a break and six o’clock rolls around, I want something special, festive, and a cocktail to help me transition from day to night. Right now, that something is Ghias Le Spritz, a sparkling canned drink with all the bitter complexity of an aperitif but without the alcohol. The liquid has the color of a dark, unfiltered rosé, and the bubbles are present but soft. Like any good aperitif, Le Spritz whets the appetite. There is the sweetness of Riesling grape juice and fig concentrate; citrus and herbaceous notes thanks to yuzu, lemon balm and rosemary; and a bitter punch of gentian root, a flowering alpine plant featured in appetizers like Suze and Salers. The newest addition to the Le Spritz range adds a dash of lime juice and a splash of salt to the original formula. It’s so complex it feels like a completely grown-up drink, even if it’s zero-proof. MacKenzie Chung Fegan, Trade Editor

I enjoy a sip of full-bodied red as much as the next person. But going out to dinner one recent night, I wanted something without the watery kick. On the list of soft drinks, just below Diet Coke, I spotted something called a Phony Negroni from Brooklyn-based St. Agrestis Distillery. The bartender served it over ice with an orange twist, giving it the same special treatment a non-fake negroni would receive, and after my first sip of the ruby ​​red cocktail, I can’t say I enjoyed it. missed the alcohol. Starting with the same raw botanicals used in their alcoholic version of the cocktail, St. Agrestis has managed to translate the essence of a negroni, so it doesn’t feel like it’s missing out on its big, bold, and bold glory. bitter. Kate Kassin, Editorial Operations Associate

When it comes to non-alcoholic spirits, I like the earthy, almost bitter qualities of Aposs Calme. Made with both yuzu and calamansi, its bold and bright citrus flavor makes it delicious enough to enjoy on its own over ice, but I prefer to serve it with a little tonic or sparkling water as a mixer for a more relaxed atmosphere. I haven’t had the opportunity to purchase their sister product, Aplos Arise, but if Calm is any indication, I’m sure it will be worth it. While Calm is infused with broad-spectrum hemp (and contains CBD and other cannabinoids, but no THC), Arise contains adaptogenic ingredients like ginseng and moringa seed extract paired with hints of agave, lemon verbena and Sarawak black peppercorns.Zaynab Issa, Associate Food Editor

For a non-alcoholic sparkling wine moment, I’m a big fan of Tst’s white and rosé options. Rather than just a wine dupe, these are sweet white tea drinks flavored with ginger and elderberry or white cranberry, depending on which flavor you choose, and lots of fizz. They taste like a light ginger beer, but with a floral, honeyed backbone. Straight from the bottle, they go great with any meal, but for a cocktail hour, I think they’re a bit on the sweet side. It’s easy to set, though, with a touch of seltzer and maybe a pinch of bitters, turning the drink into a champagne cocktail experience. Joe Sevier, Food and SEO Editor

Seedlip Garden became a mainstay on my bar cart after Julia Bainbridge raved about it in her mocktail bookGood drinks. Distilled from plants, this ABV-free “spirit” is made with peas, hay, spearmint, rosemary and thyme. It’s aromatic, slightly floral, and a great substitute for gin if you’re making Dry January, but even people who’ve never tasted alcohol can appreciate its vegetal scent that reminds me of spring. It shines without having to worry about too many additions or toppings: I like it with tonic water and basil for a simple, non-alcoholic drink (enhanced with a ribbon of cucumber as Bainbridge calls it in his book), but a spritz of lime or whatever herb you have on hand can be a refreshing pick-me-up.Antara Sinha, Assistant Kitchen Editor

Are you even a celebrity at this point if you don’t have your own brand of liquor? But let it bepioneer Katy Perry to launch a range of non-alcoholic beers. De Soi (pronounced, Frenchily, swah) comes in three flavors, all of which claim adaptogenic properties thanks to ingredients like maca, ashwagandha, and L-theanine. Personally, I can’t tell my reishi from my rhodiola, but I drink De Soi anyway because it’s tasty, especially the Purple Lune flavor, which is earthy berry with a hint of pink that isn’t too fragrant. Like any good aperitif, it is bitter but balanced. A variety pack of all three flavors, which in addition to Purple Moon includes Herbal Citrus Golden Hour and Strawberry Dream Mushroom, is available in cans or 750ml bottles. I prefer cans because I tend to only drink a cocktail-sized serving at a time and the sweet effervescence can fade in the larger bottle. MCF

After a few traumatic experiences at the keg stand, I never thought I’d be the kind of girl who really likes the taste of beer. But thanks to the rise of craft brewing and my own growing appreciation of bitterness in all its forms (coffee, dark chocolate, etc.), I am now a Certified Beer Girl. But I’m also a certified Low Tolerance girl, which is why I like the beers from Athletic Brewing, a non-alcoholic brewery that focuses on craftsmanship. If you prefer a lighter beer, try their Upside Dawn Golden Ale; designed to eliminate gluten, it has a floral-leaning citrus flavor without the lingering wheat heaviness of even the palest of beers. If you’re a die-hard craft beer, go for the Free Wave Hazy IPA, which is pleasantly bitter and extremely hoppy, without the usual rush of those high ABV bad boys. Now I can enjoy as many IPAs as I want. Low tolerance beer girls unite! Zoe Denenberg, Associate Food and SEO Editor

When I get home from work during the week, I like to make myself a drink with Element Pineapple-Turmeric Shrub, which gives me all the satisfaction of a cocktail minus the booze. A shrub is vinegar that has been infused with ripe fruit and sugar, resulting in a sweet and sour syrup that adds tangy complexity to a cocktail or in the case of my weeknight night routine, a nice plain seltzer. This gold-hued one from Element is like eating sweet, sunny pineapple spears on a balmy beach. The addition of turmeric imparts a subtle flavor which, together with the sour vinegar, results in a perfectly balanced drink. Its potent stuff you need is a tablespoon or two mixed into a glass of seltzer over ice for a drinkable fruit drink. Christina Chay

I came across Stappi Red Bitter (sometimes also called Stappj) one day while shopping for pizza ingredients at my local Italian market. The small, thin bottles filled with a liquid the color of cherry cough syrup looked like something Alice had drunk in Wonderland. I had to try them. That night, I sliced ​​an orange, cracked open a seltzer and a Stappi, and made myself a ruby ​​red spritz. It was heaven: bitter, punchy, the soda thick enough to swirl and mix into a convincing cocktail. It’s a bit sweeter than Campari or Aperol, but it’s the best amaro substitute I’ve found. Katie Rice, Contributor

When I find myself wanting the ritual of pouring a cold drink into fancy stemware, I turn to non-alcoholic proxies. Packaged in colorfully labeled wine bottles, they’re made from juices, teas, spices and bitters and have all the complexity you’d normally find in wine. The bottles come with descriptions such as McIntosh apples with maple syrup, spruce tips, Labrador tea, and spiced cedar to capture a spring stroll. While proxies mimic the experience of pouring and drinking wine, they don’t claim to perfectly replicate any particular type of vino (they have their own good thing). But if you’re open to an experience distinct from other non-alcoholic wine options and looking to be more conscientious about your alcohol consumption, then you’ve found your match. Emma Orlow, Contributor