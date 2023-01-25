Governor Hochul drives first LIRR train to Grand Central Madison





The terminal also provides seamless connectivity across the MTA region, with commuter railroads and the New York City Subway in one building for the first time. The expansion of City Ticket will provide an additional travel option to Queens communities served by the LIRR, facilitating access to employment opportunities. The impending introduction of the combo ticket will give New Yorkers and those visiting New York more travel options than ever to get to Long Island, the Hudson Valley or Connecticut from all five boroughs. Customers in Metro-North Railroad territory, for example, will now have a single ticket to travel to JFK Airport. President and CEO of MTA Heaven Lieber said“What we are opening today is truly breathtaking. The eight lanes, four platforms and 714,000 square feet of space at Grand Central Madison are just the most visible part of a project that also includes 40 miles of new tracks, 96 new switches, 550 miles of cables, 8,445 feet of retaining walls, five new railway bridges, 296 new catenary poles, 51 signal towers, 2 million cubic meters of rock, earth and mud excavated, 1 million cubic meters of concrete poured and tunnel ventilation plants urgently With the success of the Third Track project and the rehabilitation of the L train, what has been accomplished since the redesign of East Side Access in 2018 proves that the MTA is a megaproject leader.” LIRR Acting President and President of Metro-North Catherine Rinaldi said“We are delighted to welcome the first generation of LIRR customers who will now have the choice of going to the west side or the east side. It is the dawn of a new era for the railway, no less important than the opening of the LIRR service at Penn Station in 1910. So much work went into making this opening happen, so I want to thank all LIRR employee who worked tirelessly to make it a reality. It wouldn’t be possible without their dedication.” MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said: “Opening the 714,000 square foot Grand Central Madisona Terminal beneath the already iconic Grand Central Terminal required both big picture vision and attention to detail. Our project teams had both as they moved the project and worked on issues large and small, including final testing of systems to ensure we were ready for commercial service.Thanks to their hard work and dedication, today we offer a new space and a transformer service for LIRR riders.” Grand Central Madison is the first new downtown railroad terminal in the United States in 67 years and the first expansion of the LIRR in 112 years, since service began at Penn Station on September 8, 1910. The terminal provided Long Island with service on both sides of Manhattan for the first time. The space includes two prominent permanent works of art by internationally renowned artists. An abstract and figurative glass mosaic of 875 square feet by yayoi Kusama titled A Message of Love, Directly from My Heart to the Universe is located on the Madison Concourse in the main ticketing area between 46th and 47th streets. Four glass mosaics by Kiki Smith totaling approximately 600 square feet will bring Long Island-inspired nature to the mezzanine level, and a fifth mosaic by Smith on the Madison Concourse totaling 800 square feet was inspired by the way sunlight shines on the surface of the East River.

