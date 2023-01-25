Most Wisconsin businesses think a recession is coming, but it’s still too early to tell

A new industry survey shows the majority of Wisconsin businesses fear the state is heading for a recession, but economists are less certain.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released the results of asurvey of 164 employersof various industries last week. The survey shows that 60% of companies fear an impending recession, while inflation and the current labor shortage are among the top concerns for employers.

“Businesses in Wisconsin are clearly pessimistic about the economy,” said Nick Novak, the association’s vice president of communications. “You have a majority of companies that believe we are heading into a recession which is not a good thing.”

As businesses worry about a possible recession, several factors could help the state fare better than America as a whole during an economic downturn and even potentially avoid a recession.

The survey also shows that businesses are less pessimistic about Wisconsin’s economy than the national economy. Thirty-nine percent of employers said Wisconsin’s economy is strong, 57 percent said it was moderate, with just 4 percent calling it weak. Meanwhile, 20% said the national economy was strong, 62% said it was moderate and 18% said it was weak.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said these numbers illustrate that Wisconsin businesses are preoccupied with national trends and headlines about a recession, but still feel good about their organizations.

“It’s definitely kind of a dichotomy of their opinion, in that when they’re talking about the world, they’re worried; when they’re talking about their own stuff, they’re very healthy,” she said. declared. “It demonstrates the feeling that (if) we enter some kind of recession, (or) whatever the next six months, we are starting from a solid base.”

The state of the state economy

Despite pessimism about the future, Wisconsin continues to create jobs. According to December 2022 Jobs ReportWisconsin added 52,600 jobs last year and set new year-round lows in jobless claims.

In 2022, the state set a record for real gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year, a record number of people employed and a record unemployment rate, according to the Workforce Development Department of the state.

The state also continued to outperform the country as a whole in unemployment and labor force participation. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in December was 3.2%, while the nation’s was 3.5%. The state’s labor force participation rate was 64.7%, while the country’s was 62.3%.

“Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate and our labor force participation rate remains above the national rate as our economy continues to add jobs,” said Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designate of the Department of Development for workforce, in a statement.

However, even with encouraging employment data, businesses continue to struggle with inflation and a persistent labor shortage.

In the survey, 59% of employers said inflation increases the cost of doing business by more than 10%, while 85% of respondents said they struggle to hire employees.

“Not only are their raw material costs going up, but they’re also seeing labor costs go up as they try to attract more workers and retain the workers they have now,” Novak said.

Between inflation, labor shortages and rising interest rates, Hughes said Wisconsin businesses are overwhelmed.

“The main concern they have is how many pieces are moving on the board simultaneously,” she said. “You’ve got tough supply chains, you’ve got Ukraine, you’ve got China, you’ve got interest rates, you’ve got inflation. And they’re just trying to figure out, ‘How do I stabilize so that I only have three pieces moving at once instead of 10?'”

Inflation and efforts to slow it are contributing to a potential economic slowdown this year, but the labor shortage in Wisconsin exists for years and presents a long-term challenge to the state’s economic growth.

Will Wisconsin enter a recession?

Steven Deller, professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said U.S. and global economic activity is expected to decline in 2023.

Deller cited the Wall Street Journals Monthly Economic Forecasters’ Survey, which averages 68 economic forecasts from individuals, organizations and universities, in a recent presentation.

“There’s pretty much a consensus that we’re going to go into a downturn, and if we do go into a recession, it’s going to be a very mild recession,” he said. “There’s actually a significant number of economists who actually say, ‘No, we’re not going to go into a recession. We are going into a serious downturn. “”

The main driver is the Federal Reserve’s effort to rein in inflation. As when the United States experienced high inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow consumer and business spending.

When the Fed raised interest rates to curb inflation in the 1980s, the increases were steep and eventually led to a deep recession.

At the time, it was the worst recession the United States had experienced since World War II. The country has seen the national unemployment rate soar to over 10%. However, inflation fell from 8.9% in 1981 to 3.8% the following year.

This time around, Deller said the Fed had raised interest rates more gradually in hopes of avoiding a recession, while reducing inflation. He said the Fed’s actions could lead to lower inflation after an economic slowdown, but the war in Ukraine and another COVID-19 lockdown in China have the potential to keep inflation high.

“Those are the two wildcards: what is happening with Ukraine and God forbid it spills over to neighboring countries and secondly we are still not out of the woods with our chain issues. supply,” Deller said.

At the same time, if the federal government fails to raise its debt ceiling before defaulting on its debts, it could lead to a global financial crisis,according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

What would be the impact of a recession on Wisconsin?

Although an economic slowdown may be on the horizon, Wisconsin’s labor shortage could prove advantageous in avoiding a sharp rise in unemployment.

“That might actually help soften the recession a bit, because that unemployment rate might not go up as much as it would if we had more people living here in Wisconsin,” Novak said.

According to Deller’s presentation, national unemployment is expected to peak around 4.7% next June before falling.

To press briefing last weekWisconsin Department of Workforce Development Chief Labor Economist Dennis Winters said the state’s lack of workers could insulate it in an economic downturn.

“We don’t expect, even in a mild recession, the unemployment rate to go up very far just because of the shortage of workers we have everywhere,” Winters said.

And, despite their fears of a recession, 60% of employers surveyed by WMC say they plan to increase their number of employees in the next six months, while 36% plan to keep the same number of employees. .

“(If they) really think their company is going into a recession, they think, ‘Maybe I should lay off,’ but that’s not what these companies are saying,” Hughes said.

Novak added that Wisconsin’s strong manufacturing sector could also help the state’s economy through a possible recession.

“While they may see other parts of the economy and other types of businesses across the country starting to experience more of a downturn, they still believe they are going to be in a pretty strong position for the future. year,” he said. “Because we have a strong manufacturing sector here in Wisconsin, one of the largest manufacturing states in the country, that really helps support the economy.”