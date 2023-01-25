30 million in public funding for innovative projects to decarbonise UK motorways





30 million goes to 7 new regional projects across the UK to drive innovation in road decarbonisation

winning projects include carbon-capturing cement and green waste used to make asphalt

the projects aim to ensure that the latest technologies and innovations can reduce emissions, improve regional connectivity and accelerate the journey towards zero-emission local roads Future roads could be built using asphalt made from grass clippings and carbon-capturing cement, backed by $30 million in government funding given to 7 innovative net-zero projects. Seven projects spread over the UK , from Lanarkshire to Devon, received funding today as part of the Live Labs 2: Decarbonising Local Roads competition. The program supports projects led by local motorway authorities aimed at tackling the long-term decarbonisation of road infrastructure, such as streetlights, and transforming local authorities’ approach to road decarbonisation. Winning projects range from reducing carbon emissions from our streetlights to producing asphalt from green waste like grass clippings. Other projects plan to make changes to the design, construction and maintenance of UK construction of highways, as well as plans to develop a one-of-a-kind systems approach to creating a net negative carbon model for the delivery of green infrastructure. Roads Minister Richard Holden said: The UK is a global technology and innovation leader and we must use this strength to drive decarbonization and the next generation of high-tech jobs that come with it. We’re backing this vital program to help take it to the next level with $30 million in funding for innovative projects and strengthen regional connections to support growth. The government is committed to creating good, well-paying jobs through innovation and investment around the world. UK as we accelerate the road to net zero. The 7 successful local road authorities and their partners will receive funding, subject to due diligence, to develop, test, pilot and deploy new technologies to facilitate decarbonisation, including in supply chain emissions. The 7 selected offers are: Highways CO2llaboration Center for materials decarbonisation, Transport for West Midlands : support skills development and develop a team in the West Midlands to decarbonize motorways via 2 initiatives, including a Highways CO2llaboration Center, and demonstration sites presenting and controlling innovative decarbonized road materials

: support skills development and develop a team in the West Midlands to decarbonize motorways via 2 initiatives, including a Highways CO2llaboration Center, and demonstration sites presenting and controlling innovative decarbonized road materials UK Center of Excellence for Decarbonising Materials in Local Roads, North Lanarkshire Council : creation of a center that will develop a materials testing program identifying and deploying the latest technologies for road construction, in addition to testing and deploying recycled materials from other industries to build roads

: creation of a center that will develop a materials testing program identifying and deploying the latest technologies for road construction, in addition to testing and deploying recycled materials from other industries to build roads a negative carbon model for managing green infrastructure, South Gloucestershire Council and West Sussex County Council : aims to develop a one-of-a-kind approach to create a net carbon negative model for building and delivering green infrastructure, e.g. recycling biomass from green waste

: aims to develop a one-of-a-kind approach to create a net carbon negative model for building and delivering green infrastructure, e.g. recycling biomass from green waste A382 Carbon Negative Project, Devon County Council : aims to make changes to the design, construction and maintenance of typical aspects of motorway construction to reduce carbon emissions and build a new link road including walking and cycling options

: aims to make changes to the design, construction and maintenance of typical aspects of motorway construction to reduce carbon emissions and build a new link road including walking and cycling options Ecosystem of Objects, Liverpool City Council : aims to introduce an ecosystem of objects, exploring a scalable and transferable approach to understanding diverse systems (including design, public spaces, materials/process technology, recycling infrastructure, and legal, contractual and procurement) at the city level to mainstream and adopt decarbonization initiatives

: aims to introduce an ecosystem of objects, exploring a scalable and transferable approach to understanding diverse systems (including design, public spaces, materials/process technology, recycling infrastructure, and legal, contractual and procurement) at the city level to mainstream and adopt decarbonization initiatives decarbonisation of street lighting, East Riding of Yorkshire Council : plans to work on increasing the efficiency of low carbon lighting to ensure it can still be clearly seen by drivers and to create a framework for an alternative manual for lighting, highway signage and road markings

: plans to work on increasing the efficiency of low carbon lighting to ensure it can still be clearly seen by drivers and to create a framework for an alternative manual for lighting, highway signage and road markings Net Zero Corridors, Wessex Partnership: will pioneer net zero roads which are built without creating more carbon emissions in Somerset, Cornwall and Hampshire in 9 net zero corridors linking rural and urban areas Live Labs 2 is designed to ensure innovation is shared across the UK and bidders were encouraged to create partnerships between the public and private sectors and academia. Thus, the winning projects will work together on 4 interconnected themes, including: a green carbon lab : examine the role that green assets of non-operating highways can play in providing a source of materials and fuels to decarbonize road operations, for example, using biomass from green waste to create alternative fuels and asphalt additives

: examine the role that green assets of non-operating highways can play in providing a source of materials and fuels to decarbonize road operations, for example, using biomass from green waste to create alternative fuels and asphalt additives a future lighting test bed : study the future of local road lighting to determine what will be needed in the future and how to further decarbonize them

: study the future of local road lighting to determine what will be needed in the future and how to further decarbonize them a UK center of excellence for materials : provide a centralized research and innovation center that would help test building materials and their use

: provide a centralized research and innovation center that would help test building materials and their use corridor and territorialized decarbonization: work to create decarbonization in specific and broader regions and corridors covering both urban and rural areas Live Labs 2 is funded by the Department of Transportation ( DfT ) and organized by the Association of Directors of the Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport ( EXPERT ), which represents location managers who are responsible for providing day-to-day services, such as local highways, as well as long-term strategic delivery. Marc Kemp, President of EXPERT said: Tackling the carbon impact of our road infrastructure is key to achieving net zero emissions, but difficult to solve, so I’m glad the tenders were so competitive. Live Labs 2 has a huge ambition to fundamentally change the way we integrate decarbonization into our decision-making and to share our learning with the wider industry to enable behavior change. Each project will bring local government-led innovation and a collaborative approach to creating sustainable transformation of the status quo. I look forward to the opportunity to learn from our successful bidders and incorporate this into my own organization. This program follows on from the previous and successful Live Labs 1a €22.9 million innovation program focused on the adoption of digital technology in the local roads sector in England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/30-million-government-funding-for-innovative-projects-to-decarbonise-uk-highways The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos