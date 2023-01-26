New York Stock Exchange blames manual error for Tuesday’s trading glitch

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday blamed a manual error for causing chaos during the market open on previous days, leading to the cancellation of thousands of trades.

Two-thirds of NYSE-listed stocks began trading on Tuesday without holding an auction to determine their opening price, leading to sudden swings in many blue chip stocks and massive confusion among traders.

The exchange confirmed Wednesday morning that it would cancel more than 4,300 trades in 251 different stocks.

Shares of big, well-known companies, such as AT&T and Wells Fargo, saw huge rises or falls in value as markets opened, before trading was halted seconds later. A total of 84 stocks hit limits designed to prevent stocks from trading at extreme prices.

In a separate update Wednesday morning, the NYSE also said 81 stocks, including Morgan Stanley and Snap, mistakenly applied short selling restrictions.

I haven’t seen anything so technologically crazy in 30 years in the industry, said a trader who works at the NYSE. It was quite chaotic.

NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund said late Tuesday that such occurrences were extremely rare and Wednesday’s market open went well.

The company said the source of the issues was manual error involving its disaster recovery setup, which is designed to keep the exchange running in times of crisis.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday it was reviewing the issue. The regulator introduced new rules in 2014 to clamp down on tech glitches in exchanges, and NYSE was the first group to be fined under the regulations four years later.

James Angel, professor of finance at Georgetown University’s McDonough Business School, predicted the NYSE would eventually be fined for the failure. He said he faced a similar problem as a board member of Direct Edge, an exchange group that later merged with Bats, which was later acquired by CBOE.

Something went wrong that shouldn’t have happened, and the SEC expects you to have policies and procedures in place and to enforce them to make sure these things don’t happen. not produce. When they happen they will come after you and punish you.

Although the exchange canceled thousands of trades executed immediately after opening, Angel said the total number of trades indirectly affected by the error would be much higher. This could lead to litigation and arbitration by those affected.

The NYSE said on Tuesday that affected companies could seek compensation under a rule that deals with clearly erroneous trades. Under the terms of the rule, however, the exchange is only setting aside $500,000 per month to settle these claims, plus an additional allowance of an undisclosed amount. If claims for compensation in a given month are greater than the total available in the funds, claimants will receive only a portion of what is owed to them.

The NYSE declined to say whether the funds would be sufficient to repair all of the companies affected by Tuesday’s errors.

Tuesday’s mistake came shortly after the regulator announced plans to direct a greater proportion of transactions through auction systems on exchanges, and was echoed by opponents of the changes.

Charles Schwab, the largest retail brokerage in the United States, said he was disappointed with the NYSE’s handling of the issue and urged the SEC to reconsider its proposals.

NYSE has not acknowledged full responsibility and retail investors will have to go through a lengthy process to correct orders, with no guarantee of a reasonable outcome, he said in an emailed statement to the Financial Times.

Jesse Forster, head of stock market structure at Coalition Greenwich, said using Tuesday’s troubles as an argument against the SEC’s proposals is like comparing apples to oranges, and trouble shouldn’t mean that we have to go and reorganize our entire American market structure. However, he said the error could not have come at a worse time optically for NYSE given the increased focus on auctions.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns NYSE, closed 0.2% higher on Wednesday in a session in which stocks largely recovered early declines to help the S&P 500 close slightly lower.