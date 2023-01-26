Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday January 25
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on July 12, 2022 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Much more revenue to earn
Markets have kept their heads above water so far this month, even as economic data points to a potential recession and corporate earnings have been mixed at best. On that last point, more than 70 S&P 500-listed companies have released quarterly results this earnings season, with about two-thirds doing better than expected, according to Refinitiv. So there is still some time to go, and investors will focus in particular on the offer from guidance companies, as economic concerns grow. On Wednesday’s results record: Boeing, AT&T, You’re here, IBM and Levi Strauss. Read live market updates here.
2. Microsoft’s slowdown
Microsoft signage is seen at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington on January 18, 2023.
Matt Mills McKnight | Reuters
Microsoft may have beaten the street in earnings, but the company posted its weakest revenue growth since 2016, and its outlook indicated that the bad trends would continue. The tech giant said Tuesday it expects revenue growth to continue to slow. Microsoft’s Windows and Office businesses saw declines late last year, and more declines are likely to come as the personal computer market contracts again. New business growth for the company’s Azure cloud unit also slowed in December, which doesn’t bode well for the start of this year. “In our business operations, we expect the business trends we saw in late December to continue into the third quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said.
3. Why inflation is sticky
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 12: Eggs are seen on a shelf at Pioneer supermarkets on January 12, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. An outbreak of bird flu, also known as bird flu, has led to egg shortages as well as price increases in stores in some parts of the country. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Inflation is still high, the consumer price index for December was up 6.5% from a year earlier, but it is slowing. This is good news for consumers, but only up to a point. Many companies have raised their prices, but just because costs are falling does not mean they they’ll also drop prices across the board, as CNBC’s Melissa Repko and Amelia Lucas explain. One reason: Many companies have long-term contracts that set prices months in advance for goods and shipping. Additionally, companies that have been squeezed by higher costs will want to see their profit margins improve. “We don’t take something that was worth $1, move it to $1.10 and then, a year or two later, move it to $1,” Utz Brands CEO Dylan Lissette said earlier.
4. Tesla’s impact on car prices
New Model Y electric vehicles are parked early in the morning in a parking lot at Terminal 5 of Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. Due to space constraints on the site of the new factory of the American electric car manufacturer Tesla in Grnheide, several thousand new electric vehicles are in the parking lots at BER airport.
Patrick Pleul | Image Alliance | Getty Images
You’re here recently shook up the auto industry by lowering the prices of several models in several markets. The move came after the electric vehicle leader reported lower-than-expected deliveries at the end of the year, indicating CEO Elon Musk is trying to keep up with demand. It also put new pressure on Tesla’s rivals, including Ford and GM, as they face higher material costs while trying to ramp up their own EV production, having set ambitious goals for the next decade. The market for used Teslas is also paying the price: In the first 17 days of January, prices for cars of model year 2020 or later fell to an average price of $58,657, down from their June peak of $76,626, according to Edmonds. Tesla releases results after the bell on Wednesday.
5. The Empire Strikes
(L to R) Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and president of Fox News, and Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, walk together as they arrive on day three of the Allen & Company annual conference Sun Valley, 13 July 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Getty Images
Rupert Murdoch Tuesday dropped plans to reunite Fox News owner Fox Corp. and press company, the owner of The Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins, after determining “that a combination is not optimal for shareholders”. Murdoch’s family has effective control of both companies, which constitute a vast empire of declining media interests. In October, Fox and News Corp formed a special committee to explore a possible deal, which would have re-merged the companies about 10 years after they split. Some large non-Murdoch shareholders pushed back, however, signaling that it would not be an easy decision for the media mogul and his son Lachlan Murdoch, a top executive at both companies. Meanwhile, News Corp is in advanced talks to sell Move Inc., the owner of realtor.com, to CoStar Group.
CNBC’s Yun Li, Jordan Novet, Melissa Repko, Amelia Lucas, Michael Wayland and Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.
