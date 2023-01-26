Report from the Roundtable on Access to Capital for Small Businesses





Yesterday, Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzmn, Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo, US bailout coordinator Gene Sperling and National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti were joined by Senator American John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and small business leaders, advocates and mission lenders with particular expertise in reaching minority small businesses to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s small business agenda to expand the access to capital, including new rules proposed by the SBA and historic Treasury Department investments in CDFIs. The group included nonprofit mission lender groups, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), foundations and advocacy groups, all experienced in meeting the needs of historically underserved small business owners. Participants agreed on the importance of removing barriers to capital by meeting small business owners where they are, providing multiple routes to access capital, and providing the support services needed to navigate programs. available to better reach underserved small business owners. The Biden-Harris administration is working to meet those needs in a number of ways, including through investments in the U.S. bailout that have helped set the stage to support small businesses for years to come. The SBA is proposing reforms that would make it easier for lenders to work with the SBA to offer small dollar loans, expanding the pool of lenders and capital options for small businesses with a focus on the historically underserved. The Treasury has launched an inter-agency effort to identify gaps in services for underserved communities and has made historic investments in CDFIs which often serve as the primary lender for minority-owned businesses. Administrator Guzmn provided an overview of her access to capital reform agenda for the SBA. This included the proposal to lift the moratorium on Small Business Lending Licenses (SBLCs), proposed reforms to the Small Business Investments Program (SBIC), and the proposed streamlining and modernization of membership, loan and employee share ownership requirements for SBAs. Business loan programs. The proposed SBLC rule would allow the SBA to drive this expansion of lending activity while ensuring proper lender engagement and protection protocols. The administrator has identified the priority for these new SBLC licenses to focus on a diverse representation of lenders who responsibly serve the capital needs of smaller businesses, minority businesses and rural communities. In addition, later this year, the SBA plans to launch significant technology enhancements to its borrower-lender matching tool for small businesses, improving the experience and ease of matching borrowers and potential lenders. The assistant secretary referred to the historic cooperation within the Biden-Harris administration between agencies to support underserved communities, particularly around community investment and access to capital. Through the Emergency Capital Investment Program, the CDFI Fund and the State’s Small Business Credit Initiative, the Treasury has deployed billions of dollars in funding to help small businesses and consumers belonging to minorities. In July, Vice President Harris announced the formation of the Interagency Community Investment Committee (ICIC), chaired by the Treasury Department, which has since led a process to solicit input on how agencies can better align to support underserved communities. Senator Hickenlooper underscored the critical nature of expanding small business activity nationwide and highlighted the role that responsibly regulated fintech can play in expanding access to capital affordable for underserved small businesses while protecting system integrity. During the meeting, participants commended the Biden-Harris administration for these initiatives that have improved access to capital and closed persistent lending gaps. One participant noted how proactive consideration of expanding SBLC licensing to focus on mission-based lenders would be welcome and necessary, and commended the SBA for prioritizing a measured expansion of licensing to to ensure consumer protection. Another prominent small business advocate highlighted how expanding SBLC licensing would enable diversification of lending options, including mission lenders and responsible fintech options, to fill critical capital gaps and hailed the principles. SBA Borrower Protection. Several participants highlighted the importance of ensuring that capital allocators reflect the diversity of America and its small business owners. The group discussed the critical opportunity to expand the use of technology to expand lending operations, alternative underwriting models and the provision of technical assistance. ###

