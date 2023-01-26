Business
Stocks end mixed as investors assess deluge of earnings
U.S. stocks recovered from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) turned positive, capping the day just above break-even. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) was down 0.2%.
Investors continued to tumble through a subdued earnings season, with reports from names such as Tesla (TSLA), IBM (IBM) and AT&T (J) all in the queue for Wednesday.
Microsoft’s stock was down just 0.6% after falling nearly 4% during the day after the company issued a weak earnings outlook. Last quarter results showed its cloud business slowed, offsetting optimism around better than expected revenue. Its findings come after giant megacap laid off around 10,000 workers last week, citing a push towards AI.
Separately, Microsoft experienced a global network outage Wednesday morning in its Azure cloud platform, as well as offerings such as Teams and Outlook.
Elsewhere in stock movements, Texas Instruments (TXN) shares fell 1.1% after the chipmaker recorded its worst drop in sales since 2020, while revenue fell to $4.17 billion from $4.53 billion. Other semiconductors also fell on the results.
As we expected, our results reflect weaker demand in all end markets except automotive, CEO Rich Templeton said in the company’s income statement.
Fox Stocks (FOX) and News Corp. (NWSA) rose 2.3% and 5.7%, respectively, after media mogul Rupert Murdoch dropped plans for a proposed Fox-News Corp merger. The companies were separated ten years ago.
Despite Wednesday’s declines and a few other bearish sessions this year, stocks followed an upward trajectory in the first weeks of January. Gains have been particularly concentrated in tech stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite up around 8% so far.
“So far, the price action in January 2023 looks eerily similar to July 2022, when risk assets rallied and rates fell as investors bought into the idea of a” soft landing “the idea that slower growth would slow inflation and eliminate the need for further Fed hikes,” Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy, Americas at BlackRock, said in a statement. note. “That argument faded and the price action reversed as the Fed held its ground and continued to raise policy rates by 75 basis points in September.”
“Fast forward to now, many investors seem once again convinced that inflation is all but defeated and that a slowdown in growth will not only obviate the need for further hikes, but even allow the Fed to cut rates before the end of the year,” she added. .
Despite messages from Federal Reserve policymakers that interest rates will rise above 5%, markets are pricing in a lower terminal rate as they anticipate a cut to 25 basis points at the next meeting on May 31. January to February 31. 1.
The FedWatch CME Toola tool that measures investors’ expectations for US rates and monetary policy, shows markets are pricing in a 98.1% chance of a 0.25% hike next week, down slightly from 99 .8% earlier this week.
