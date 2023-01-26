20% rally ahead as bullish indicators flash





There are three stock market indicators that are showing a bullish signal, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

Lee pointed to the slight increase in market breadth, a measure of winning stocks, in three separate gauges of the S&P 500.

When these indicators flash simultaneously, it’s a reliable sign of a future rally, and stocks could gain 20% this year, he said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

A bullish trio of stock market indicators is flashing, and it’s a reliable signal that a 20% rally in stocks could be on the horizon, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat. Lee pointed to the increase in market breadth in the S&P 500, a measure of how many stocks are gaining at the same time. In particular, three distinct width gauges show an increase in winning actions: the Whaley Breadth Thrust, the Walter Deemer Breakaway Momentum, the Triple 70 Thrust. These technical gauges have a good track record for predicting a major rally in stocks, especially when they occur simultaneously. When two or more of these gauges show increasing market breadth, the S&P 500 gains an average of 24% over the next year, according to Fundstrat. But the current market is showing an even more positive outlook, as all three indicators are flashing. It’s the only time all three magnitude indicators have flashed since 1970, an “unprecedented trifecta,” market research firm Quantifiable Edges said in a recent report. Remark. And that’s a strong suggestion that a huge rally could be underway, especially as inflation wanes and the Federal Reserve begins to withdraw its monetary tightening efforts. “The recovery in market momentum is a sign that demand for equities is picking up. We know investors are not ‘risky’ coming into 2023,” Lee said. “All of this supports stock building in 2023.” Lee said he thinks investors expect the S&P 500 to rise by at least 20% this year because it’s rare for the S&P 500 to have flat or negative returns after a loss the previous year. Since 1950, the stock market index has risen more than 20% after a negative year 53% of the time. Inflation, a major headwind for equities in 2022, has also cooled from a 41-year high, suggesting the Fed may take a break from raising interest rates, and perhaps be even start to reduce in 2023. “We think 2023 is arguably closer to 1982, when stocks went nearly vertical,” Lee said. His view runs counter to that of many other Wall Street strategists. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley predicted a 20-25% drop in the S&P 500 in the first half. A former Gateway Capital investment chief told Insider this week that stocks could crash in 2023 as structural changes to the economy mean the “bull market cocktail” is over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-sp500-rally-bull-market-indicators-inflation-fundstrat-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos