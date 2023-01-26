Evidence: Canadians are still clinging to pandemic-related savings





Canadian pandemic savings continue to grow, reaching approximately $350 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

But those savings continue to be unevenly distributed, with high-income earners taking the lion’s share.

Rising inflation and debt repayments have already eaten into the more modest savings of low-income households. This is expected to continue as they borrow more to pay for essentials.

The bottom line: With a looming recession, the savings asymmetry will lead to a more dramatic period of pain for low-income Canadians. If the stock of savings of high-income people is unlikely to be spent, low-income households will continue to be squeezed by a higher cost of living. The huge treasure trove of pandemic economies is still intact In previous work, we found that Canadians accumulated a record amount of savings during the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to a combination of government aid and fewer spending opportunities, household savings increased by about $350 billion from pre-pandemic levels at the end of the third quarter of 2022. That pace has slowed as government transfer programs faded and pandemic restrictions eased. But the excess savings pile hasn’t shrunk yet. Chartered bank demand deposits (which allow immediate withdrawals) have begun to decline. Yet, instead of being allocated to consumer spending, that money has moved to term deposits (which tie up longer-term cash but earn a higher return due to higher interest rates). This means that the resurgence in Canadian household spending post-lockdown has been entirely funded by earned income. This was made possible by a rapid recovery in labor markets in the first half of the year, which compensated for the gradual reduction in public support. The soaring cost of living has widened the savings gap The cost of living for Canadian households will continue to rise. Lower inflation only means that prices will rise at a slower rate. And the delayed impact of interest rate hikes in 2022 will continue to drive up household debt servicing costs, tightening pressure on household finances. According to our current projections, debt payments will reach an all-time high of 16% of household disposable income by the end of 2023, leaving less current income for spending. This dynamic will weigh most heavily on low-income households, those with the weakest savings guarantees. Indeed, rather than saving more during the pandemic, low-income households have actually borrowed less. According to Statistics Canada, average savings per household among the bottom 40% of people with the lowest incomes was already negative in the first quarter of 2020. It fell another 12% below these levels in the third quarter of 2022, as the cost of living was rising. By comparison, savings increased by 28% over the same period among the top 40% of earners. These higher income households will likely continue to save. Soaring interest rates, sharp declines in house prices and falling asset values ​​in financial markets have undermined consumer confidence. And declining consumer confidence usually leads to Following save, not less. As we have noted in previous work, household net worth, which has soared during the pandemic, is now shifting from a driver to a drag on spending growth. More than $1 trillion in assets were wiped out in the second and third quarters of last year as real estate and financial markets retreated. And while net worth is still above pre-pandemic levels, these factors have left Canadians feeling far less wealthy. High levels of savings will not prevent a recession We still expect a mild recession in the first half of 2023 as central bank interest rate hikes cool an overheated economy. The Bank of Canada’s latest business outlook survey has already shown signs of deteriorating consumer demand. And the survey showed that companies expected an outright decline in future sales, with companies related to housing or consumer spending bracing for the biggest impact. High-income household savings are large enough, equivalent to 4.5 years of food and restaurant spending before the pandemic, that consumer spending may prove more resilient than expected. But another surge in spending on discretionary purchases would likely also lead to higher inflation and interest rates, and potentially a deeper recession in the future. For low-income Canadians, much smaller cash savings cushions could mean a much tougher year ahead. Nathan Janzen is Deputy Chief Economist, heading the Macroeconomic Analysis Group. He focuses on analyzing and forecasting macroeconomic developments in Canada and the United States. Claire Fan is an economist at RBC. She focuses on macroeconomic trends and is responsible for projecting key indicators on GDP, labor markets and inflation for Canada and the United States. Proof Point is edited by Edited by Naomi Powell, editor of RBC Economics & Thought Leadership. 