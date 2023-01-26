Probe Gold will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange;

Strong points:

Probe Gold (formerly Probe Metals) will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange beginning Friday, January 27 expand its reach and track investors.

expand its reach and track investors. The Company has launched the new website www.probegold.com, with new logos and project name.

www.probegold.com, with new logos and project name. The Val-dOr East project is renamed Novador Project, which is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada and still expanding. The new name reflects the project’s history in Val-d’Or and its future as a development asset.

which is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada and still expanding. The new name reflects the project’s history in Val-d’Or and its future as a development asset. A recent mineral resource estimate for Novador’s Monique property, the first of three updated resource estimates (Monique, Pascalis and Courvan) resulted in a substantial gain of over 1.3 million additional ounces in the Indicated category and now includes 2,038,900 ounces in the Indicated category. New updated resources for Pascalis and Courvan are expected to be released in the coming months.

the first of three updated resource estimates (Monique, Pascalis and Courvan) resulted in New updated resources for Pascalis and Courvan are expected to be released in the coming months. A 50,000 meter exploration program for 2023 is underway, which will include new target drilling and resource expansion on Novador, as well as an additional 7,000 meter summer drill program on the Detour properties, where a very large base and precious metal mineralized system was recently discovered.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — gold probe. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (Probe Goldor theCompany), a leading Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at the open of business on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Common Shares will cease trading on the TSX Venture Exchange concurrent with the start of trading on the TSX. The trading symbol for Probe Golds will remain PRB on the TSX, and no further action is required by Probe Gold shareholders. The company’s move to the TSX is a testament to the growth of the company and Probes’ plans. As our Novador project transitions to a development asset, we will have additional opportunities that will be better accessed through the TSX platform. Our listing on the TSX will also provide a broader audience and greater exposure to capital markets as we continue to expand.

In addition to completing its previously announced Toronto Stock Exchange listing and corporate and project name changes for Probe Gold (formerly Probe Metals) and Novador (formerly Val-d’Or Est), respectively, the Company has launched a new website, www.probegold.com, which features the new logos and project name. The Novador project is one of the most promising gold exploration and development prospects in Canada, and the Toronto Stock Exchange listing and name changes will help reposition the Company as a premier explorer and developer. plan.

Achievements 2022

In 2022, Probe Gold launched its most ambitious exploration programs to date. A total of 178,000 meters of drilling was completed for the Novador, Detour and Casa Cameron projects.

Probe has completed a 167,000 meter drill program at the Novador project. The drilling program was aimed at converting, expanding and discovering new gold resources within and around the conceptual pits of the 2021 PEA report. Results from the Monique property showed advantages in terms of resource expansion and conversion, while remaining open to future expansion in all directions.

The Company also completed an 11,000 meter drill program on its Detour and Casa Cameron projects and made an unexpected discovery of a significant copper-gold-silver-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo) mineralized system on the optional La Peltrie property located 15 kilometers southeast of the Agnico Eagles Zone 58N gold zone and approximately 25 kilometers west of the former Selbaie mine which produced 56.9 Mt grading 0.87% Cu, 1.85% Zn, 39 g/t Ag and 0.55 g/t Au (historical production) . The results of these programs have reaffirmed the potential of the La Peltrie projects to host large mineralized systems and confirmed our belief that we are in an area that can host world-class deposits.

Outlook 2023

The Novador Gold project has grown significantly in scale over the past few years and is still expanding. On January 17, 2023, Probe released a mineral resource update for the Novadors Monique property. This is the first of three resource updates (Monique, Pascalis and Courvan) expected this year and showed a significant 78% increase in gold resources and more than tripling the amount of indicated resources at Monique. The mineral resource has not only shown significant improvement over the previous resource estimate, but also remains open to future expansion. Resource updates from the Pascalis and Courvan trend deposits are expected in the spring.

We have five drill rigs running as part of the 2023 expansion program as part of a planned 50,000 meter drill program for the Novador project. Drilling will be active throughout 2023 to continue expansion and regional exploration with a major drill program totaling over 57,000 meters at Novador and Detour.

Our significant success in 2022 and our extensive exploration program in 2023 give us confidence that we will not only continue to advance the Novador project towards development, but also develop our gold resources both locally and regionally. We have only explored 15% of the Novador property to date. and have only started exploring on Detour. We are well funded through 2023 to achieve these goals and will focus on aggressively exploring our vast land sets.

Qualified persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice-President, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Disclosure Standards for Mining Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset, the multi-million ounce Novador gold project in Quebec. The Company is well financed and controls a large land package of approximately 1,500 square kilometers of exploration land within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The company was formed following the $526 million sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 10% of the Company.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,

President and CEO

For more information:

Please visit our website at www.probegold.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1.416.777.9467

Forward-looking statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, may, might, would, or will plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company does not guarantee that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, mineral resource estimate , exploration and mining development plans, timing of commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; the inability to convert estimated mineral resources into reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study that recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental, environmental or other approvals required for the project; political risks; failure to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of necessary financing in the future; stock market fluctuations, inflation, exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; delays in project development; capital and operating costs that vary significantly from estimates and other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; the results of the PEA being as announced, including future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines and future project opportunities; the ability to obtain required permits, the economics and associated returns of the project as determined by the PEA, and all of the PEA’s assumptions regarding the technical viability of the project, the market, and future price and demand for the however, the environmental impact of the project and the continued ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including local levels of government; an inability to predict and thwart the effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on commodity prices, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains; and risks set forth in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information contained in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which speaks only as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the time frames disclosed or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.